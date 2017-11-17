Black Friday sales get better each year, but they also start earlier each year. This is a good thing in one sense, because it theoretically makes Black Friday less stressful since you can start earlier and take your time. But in another sense, it can actually be far more stressful — if you buy something today, what happens if it drops to an even lower price on Thanksgiving Day or on Black Friday?

Well, we have some good news. First of all, much of the pricing you’re seeing out there right now on popular Black Friday sale items is in fact the same pricing you’re going to see next week. For example, two of the most sought-after 4K TVs this holiday shopping season — the Sony X900E and the LG B7A OLED TV — are available right now at killer Black Friday prices in 55-inch and 65-inch sizes, and they won’t be going any lower next week.

The other important thing to keep in mind is that top retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy will often issue partial refunds if the price on something you buy does drop within a certain period of time. For example, I recently bought a SmartThings Hub for $83 on Amazon so I could test the Konnected Alarm I wrote about recently, and it dropped to $49 the next week. All I had to do was contact Amazon, tell them about the price change, and they issued me a $34 refund.

So with all that out of the way, it’s time to get shopping. There are three huge early Black Friday 2017 sales in particular that are live right now and will be throughout the weekend. Instead of losing your mind and trying to cram all of your shopping in on Black Friday this year, take your time over the weekend and shop around. In this post, we’ll tell you everything you need to know about these three big sales.

Amazon

Amazon has been running a big “Countdown to Black Friday” for the past week. The bad news is that sale is over. But the good news is it only ended because Amazon’s official Black Friday 2017 sale has begun!

The new sale is called “Black Friday Deals Week,” and as you might have surmised it’s a week-long sale in celebration of Black Friday. You’ll find thousands — and we do mean thousands — of discounted items on Amazon right now, and they span every single product category you can think of.

Highlights from Amazon’s big Black Friday Deals Week sale that are available beginning right now include $50 off the ecobee4 Alexa-Enabled Thermostat, the lowest price ever on BeatsX wireless headphones, $120 off Bose noise cancelling headphones, discounts on several best-selling iPhone X cases, killer prices on the popular Sony X900E and the LG B7A 4K TVs I mentioned above, three months of unlimited music streaming for just $0.99 total, the lowest price ever on 4-pack of white Philips Hue bulbs, and so much more.

Also of note, the Nintendo Switch is in stock right now on Amazon with free Prime shipping. If you want one, don’t wait for Black Friday because they’re going to be difficult to come by.

Amazon’s “Black Friday Deals Week” sale will be updated every day with new deals, and you can shop the full sale right here on the Amazon site.

Walmart

Walmart still doesn’t want to call its current sale a “Black Friday” sale for whatever reason, but believe me when I tell you that these are Black Friday level discounts. There are over 2,000 discounted in Walmart’s “Holiday Specials” sale. There’s also a new “Samsung Savings Event” that just kicked off on Friday, adding even more deals on Samsung TVs, sound bars, mobile devices and more. Highlights include a 55-inch Vizio 4K TV for $398, an Xbox One S bundled with two games for $249, a curved 55-inch Samsung 4K TV for $698, a popular ASUS Zenbook for $479, and plenty more.

Shop Walmart’s early Black Friday 2017 sale right here.

Best Buy

Best Buy’s early Black Friday sales event from the past week has now transitioned into the “Beat the Black Friday Rush” sale.

There are so many great deals in this Best Buy Black Friday sale that it’s hard to even narrow things down to just a few highlights. You’ll get $300 off one of Samsung’s most popular 55-inch 4K TVs, $300 off one of Samsung’s most popular 65-inch 4K TVs, a huge $700 discount on one of Samsung’s most popular 75-inch 4K TVs, up to $120 off Apple Watch Series 2 models, $20 off the Logitech Harmony 665 remote, big discounts on tons of home theater gear, and much more.

Head to this page to shop Best Buy’s early Black Friday 2017 sale.