Sam’s Club has a sweet Galaxy Note 8 and Galaxy S8 Black Friday deal

The Sam’s Club Black Friday ad leaked earlier this week, teasing that a special iPhone sale would be unveiled on November 15th. The retailer did just that on Wednesday, posting the details online, and offering a sweet Samsung deal that wasn’t even mentioned in the flyer.

Just like with the iPhone, Sam’s Club will give you free money with any Samsung phone that’s activated on an installment plan. Unlike the iPhone deal that doesn’t cover the iPhone X, the Samsung promo does include Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8.

Moreover, you only get a $100 Sam’s Club gift card with iPhone activations, whereas the Samsung promo gets you a $300 gift card.

Other Samsung Galaxy phones are also available, but you should totally go for this year’s flagships, whether it’s the older Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8+ or the brand new Galaxy Note 8.

You will not be able to use the gift card for the actual payment of the Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S8, or Galaxy S8+, but I’m sure you’ll find ways to put it to good use this holiday season.

Just like the iPhone offer, the Galaxy deal is valid only in stores, on only on November 24th, starting at 7:00 AM. Quantities will be limited, so the faster you secure your order, the better. That means you’ll have to head to a local Sam’s Club early next Friday to take advantage of the deal.

The full Sam’s Club Black Friday ad is available at this link.