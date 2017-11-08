Apple’s new iPhone X is the hottest new smartphone on the market right now. In fact, it’s probably safe at this point to say that it’s the hottest smartphone that has ever existed. Inside and out, the iPhone X is nothing short of a modern marvel. The design is sleek and stunning, the display is the best the world has ever seen, Face ID is light-years ahead of any biometric security on rival handsets, and the A11 Bionic processor is the most advanced mobile chipset on the planet. It’s the total package, and it’s like nothing we’ve ever seen before. Of course, there’s always still room for improvement.

A number of people, myself included, wish the iPhone X was a bit larger. The all-screen(-except-for-the-notch) design allowed Apple to cram in a 5.8-inch display, but the aspect ratio means the screen is quite narrow. Another area where there’s plenty of room for improvement is battery life, which isn’t bad but can always be better. If you find yourself in a pinch though, there’s a trick that makes your iPhone X battery basically last forever. Okay, so it won’t really last forever, but you’ll get days out of a single charge if you use this trick.

With regular usage and a big chunk of your day spent at a desk on Wi-Fi, most people should be able to go just about a full day on a single charge with the iPhone X. Of course, battery life is most important when you’re not sitting at your desk all day. You can pick up an iPhone X battery case on Amazon if you don’t mind the extra bulk, and you’ll be able to go two days before needing a charge. Of course, not everyone wants to carry a battery case. Luckily, there’s another option.

By making some tweaks to your settings, you can configure the iPhone X so that it barely drains any battery. In fact, depending on your usage, you’ll be able to squeeze two days of battery life or perhaps even more out of your iPhone. The trick was noted by Twitter user Neil Hughes‏ a few days ago, and we’ll explain how it works.

iPhone X OLED display + grayscale + smart invert colors + low power mode = ridiculous battery life. pic.twitter.com/vXV821jXrO — Neil Hughes (@thisisneil) November 5, 2017

There are three things you need to do in order to make this happen. First, you’ll need to switch your screen to grayscale. In the Settings app, go to General > Accessibility > Display Accommodations. Tap Color Filters, then slide the toggle next to “Color Filters” to on. Now, tap the “Grayscale” option that appears below.

Next, you’ll want to invert the display’s colors. Still within Display Accommodations in the Settings app, tap Invert Colors and then slide the toggle next to “Classic Invert” to on.

Finally, on the main menu screen in the settings app, scroll down to Battery and enable “Low Power Mode” in the battery section. This will restrict background processes so that first- and third-party apps use as little energy as possible. Also, if you want to take things a step further, apply an all-white wallpaper to your home screen and lock screen. It’ll turn to pure black when you invert your colors, thus conserving power by preventing as many pixels as possible from lighting up. You can download a pure white wallpaper right here.