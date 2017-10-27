Apple will charge you $279 to repair the screen of your iPhone X

I can’t imagine that anyone who woke up at midnight (or later) last night to preorder an iPhone X needs to be told this, but I’m going to say it anyway: Don’t drop your iPhone X. Apple updated the support page in regards to service pricing on its website this week with the prices for iPhone X screen repair and other damage.

If you crack the screen on your iPhone X, Apple is going to charge you $279 to repair it. Repairing any other damage will cost $549, unless it’s something covered by Apple’s one-year warranty. If you have AppleCare+, iPhone X repairs cost the same as any other phone: $29 for screen repair and $99 for other damage.

This update comes right on the heels of Apple increasing the cost of screen repairs across the board. Last month, Apple bumped the price of screen repairs for the iPhone 6s, iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 up from $129 to $149 and the price for the iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7 Plus and iPhone 8 Plus up from $149 to $169.

These prices seem quaint when compared to the cost of repairing the iPhone X screen, but no matter what iPhone you own, you now have even more incentive not to drop it. By raising the prices of repairs, Apple is also giving us one more reason to consider being proactive and paying for AppleCare+, which costs $129 for the iPhone 6s, 7 and 8, $149 for the iPhone 6s Plus, 7 Plus and 8 Plus, and a whopping $199 for the iPhone X.

The good news is that if you didn’t preorder an iPhone X in the middle of the night last night, you probably won’t have to worry about any of this any time soon, as shipping dates have already slipped to December.