You can get your hands on the Google Pixel 2 starting tomorrow

The Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL won’t be released until October 19th, but Verizon is going to tease you all the way until release date. Starting tomorrow, both new Pixels will be available for hands-on messing with in all Verizon corporate stores across the country, thanks to Verizon’s exclusive deal with Google to distribute the Pixel 2.

Google is really working to make sure that consumers get a chance to go hands-on with the new devices. The company is opening two pop-up temporary stores, one in NYC and one in LA. Both stores will have Google’s new Pixel, as well as the Pixel Buds and other hardware that Google released alongside the new phones.

The same goes for Verizon’s corporate stores, starting tomorrow. Not only will they have the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL in stores, but also “most of the Google smart accessories,” according to a Verizon spokesperson. It’s a savvy move by Google: it’s trying to rapidly build out an ecosystem to compete with the iPhone, but it doesn’t have Apple’s legendary chain of retail stores. Instead, it’s using Verizon stores — which are located in the same kind of prime real estate — to push all its new products.

Although the Pixel 2 is a Verizon exclusive, you don’t actually have to be a Verizon customer if you want one. The Pixel 2 is also available unlocked directly from Google, or as part of the Google-run Project Fi MVNO. T-Mobile also has a killer offer: Buy a Pixel 2 somewhere else, bring it to T-Mobile, and they’ll give you $325 on a prepaid gift card just for showing up.