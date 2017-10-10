iPhone X retail packaging spotted in the wild for the first time

It’ll be more than two weeks until you can actually preorder an iPhone X and almost a month before the phone ships — if you’re lucky enough to get one close to the phone’s release date. The closer we get to the launch, the more appearances the phone makes.

Functional iPhone X units have been spotted in San Francisco and Italy recently, and now someone has managed to snap an image of the phone’s retail box.

We have already seen the iPhone X retail box in marketing images discovered on Apple’s iPhone Upgrade Program landing page. But that was a render. Now, a Reddit user found an actual picture of the actual retail box. It’s almost identical to the image that Apple featured on its website, but there’s one difference.

There’s a lock icon on the lock screen that was not present in the Apple render. According to the Reddit user who shared the image, this is a pre-production iPhone X box. Apparently, the lock icon was removed at a later stage. Exciting!

In many ways, the retail box for the iPhone X is similar to previous ones. However, when compared to the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus retail packaging, one thing is clear. Apple would really like you to see the (almost-)all-screen design of the iPhone X, even if it has that nasty notch at the top. The iPhone X’s retail box shows the screen of the phone turned on, while the iPhone 8 boxes feature the phones’ rear sides.

The iPhone X launches in stores on November 3rd after a week of preorders that begin on October 27th.