Tesla’s semi-truck unveiling has been pushed back to November 16

Tesla’s anticipated semi-truck event is still on the horizon, but it’s being delayed ever so slightly. Originally set to be unveiled on October 26, Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter today and said that the event has been pushed back to Monday, November 16. As for the impetus behind the delay, Musk explained that the company is busy “diverting resources to fix Model 3 bottlenecks and increase battery production for Puerto Rico and other affected areas.”

To the latter point, Musk this week agreed to explore the option of using Tesla batteries and solar panels to help resurrect Puerto Rico’s demolished grid.

The Tesla team has done this for many smaller islands around the world, but there is no scalability limit, so it can be done for Puerto Rico too. Such a decision would be in the hands of the PR govt, PUC, any commercial stakeholders and, most importantly, the people of PR. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 5, 2017

Regarding Tesla’s long-rumored semi-truck, an alleged spy shot of the vehicle surfaced earlier this week and can be seen below.

As we detailed earlier in the week, a Tesla semi-truck has the potential to be a huge money maker for the company, with one analyst anticipating that it may help Tesla rake in an additional $7.5 billion in revenue.

While details regarding the semi-truck remain unknown, Musk has teased aspects of the vehicle in typical Musk fashion. Most notably, Musk boasted that the truck drives “like a sports car” while adding that the truck itself is “next level” and that even the event itself will be unreal.

We’ll certainly find out more information next month, but in the interim, rumor has it that Tesla’s semi-truck may hit the road as early as 2020.