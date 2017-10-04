Best Buy Pixel 2 leak reveals Google Home Mini preorder deal

It’s October 4th, which means that Google will unveil a variety of devices in just a few hours. If you’ve been following tech news, then you already know that most of Google’s new gadgets were featured in an increasing number of leaks.

The Pixel 2 phones will be the stars of Google’s show, but they aren’t the only new products the search giant is about to unveil. And a fresh leak from Best Buy Canada reveals more details about Pixel 2 preorders.

A leaked Best Buy Canada flyer posted on Reddit mentions Google Pixel 2 preorder, seemingly confirming that only the smaller phone should be available for preorder in the coming days. A recent report said that Google will launch the Pixel 2 on October 19th and the Pixel 2 XL on November 15th.

The flyer notes that every Google Pixel 2 preorder will get a free Google Home Mini. All you have to do is activate the phone with one of the supported carriers to get it. And it looks like all the main mobile operators will support the Pixel 2, including Rogers, Telus, Bell, and others. That’s a great deal for a phone that’s going to cost about as much as a new iPhone 8.

Furthermore, Best Buy says the Home Mini is priced at CAD $80, which amounts to less than $65 when converted directly into US dollars.

Finally, one other thing to note is the Pixel 2 image at the bottom, which matches all the Pixel 2 press renders that we saw earlier this week, including the top image. Here’s Best Buy Canada’s full flyer:

Image Source: Best Buy via Reddit