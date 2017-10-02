Everything you could possibly want to know about Google’s Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL just leaked

With just hours remaining until Google takes the stage in California to unveil a host of new products on Wednesday, the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 have leaked… again. The new Google flagships phones have been the subject of countless leaks over the past several weeks, but on Monday, following several tweets purporting to show off the final design, VentureBeat’s Evan Blass published a full report spoiling the upcoming Pixel 2 announcements.

According to Blass, the Pixel 2 (manufactured by HTC) and the Pixel 2 XL (manufactured by LG) will run stock Android 8.0 Oreo at launch. Both phones were originally supposed to debut with Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 836 chipset, but an alleged delay in the rollout of the necessary silicon forced Google to stick with the Snapdragon 835. That’s the same chip you’ll find in the Galaxy S8, S8+ and Note 8, as well as the LG V30.

Blass says that the Pixel 2 will sport a 5-inch, 1080p HD display with a 16:9 aspect ratio. The Pixel 2 XL, on the other hand, will feature a 6-inch, Quad HD+ display with an 18:9 ratio in order to compete with the other high-profile phones of 2017. Although the Pixel 2 XL will have reduced bezels, it won’t be edge-to-edge like the iPhone X.

Other than the displays, the two phones are virtually identical: 4GB of RAM, 64GB/128GB of storage, 12-megapixel rear cameras and stereo speakers on the front of the device. Citing Droid Life’s report from last month, the Pixel 2 is expected to start at $649 while the Pixel 2 XL will start at $849. A source familiar with Google’s plans claims that the Pixel 2 will launch on October 19th, but that the Pixel 2 XL won’t be available until November 15th.