Walmart has an iPhone 8 deal that you absolutely have to check out

It costs $50 more to buy a brand new iPhone this year than it did last fall, but that’s because the iPhone 8 models are more expensive to make than the iPhone 7. However, Apple is also selling older iPhone models at discounted prices, going back all the way to the iPhone 6s.

The iPhone 7 models are $100 cheaper than last year, which is what happens with every iPhone once it’s replaced by a newer model. If that sounds like an attractive proposition, you should check out Walmart’s new deal, as the retailer is ready to sell the iPhone 8 for $100 less than its sticker price.

Mind you, this deal isn’t for everyone. If you want to buy your iPhone 8 on T-Mobile, then Walmart’s discount can’t be applied. Walmart’s deal only works with AT&T, Sprint, and Verizon installment plans, and you should check it out only if you were going to buy the handset from one of these three carriers in the first place.

You should also know the discount isn’t available on Walmart.com, so you have to actually see which of your local stores support it. Not all locations will have it. Furthermore, the fine print says that the AT&T offer is valid through October 31st. Does that mean it’ll also cover the iPhone X preorder, which starts on October 27th? That’s also something you should ask when you call or visit your local store.

Other costs like tax and activation fees might be due when you ink your installment deal, and a down payment may be required depending on what carrier you choose. Finally, this is a great way of scoring a cheaper iPhone, but if your budget is more limited, you can go for older iPhones as well, and enjoy the same $100 discount — only AT&T’s offer covers the older models as per Walmart’s terms and conditions.