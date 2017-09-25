The only iPhone 8 camera review you need to read

There’s no better camera phone than the iPhone 8 Plus, at least until the iPhone X arrives in early November. One review of the first wave of iPhone 8 reviews focused solely on the new camera tricks made possible by the iPhone 8’s hardware and software innovations. One photographer took more than 2,000 pictures over an entire weekend to assess the performance of Apple’s newest iPhone and was more than impressed with the results.

But if there’s just one iPhone 8 camera review that you’re going to read this year, you should make it Austin Mann’s.

The pro photographer gave the world amazing iPhone reviews in previous years. He explained the new camera features of the iPhone 6s and iPhone 7 using beautiful imagery and videos to make his points, showing the strengths and weaknesses of these devices when used for pro photography purposes only.

Mann’s iPhone 8 photo review takes us on a visual journey in India, and the photographer provides a wealth of images and explanations to go along with them.

The iPhone 8 Plus with its dual lens shooter is the better camera of the two, and Mann focuses a large part of his review on the brand new Portrait Lightning feature Apple introduced with iOS 11. The feature lets users employ various real-time lighting filters for their portrait shots. The best part about it is that you can play with lighting effects after you’ve saved the image. In fact, you can even turn off Portrait mode and still use the Portrait Lighting tricks. That’s right, you can choose to disable and enable the bokeh effect as you see fit.

Mann posted a short video on Vimeo to demo the Portrait Lighting features:

Mann highlights several other new camera features including HDR support, slow sync shutter, lock camera mode settings, the “smarter sensor,” and Apple’s new photo and video formats.

Read the full review, complete with plenty of photo examples at this link.