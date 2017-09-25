The iPhone X has three secret Face ID features that were just discovered

Apple’s forthcoming iPhone X represents one of the more intriguing and highly anticipated iPhone releases in history. Not only does the device feature a sleek edge-to-edge OLED display, it also does away with the home button, a cornerstone of the iPhone user experience since the very beginning. In its place, Apple is introducing a brand new technology dubbed Face ID that will allow iPhone users to unlock their device and even authenticate Apple Pay transactions.

While it remains to be seen how consumers take to Face ID, Apple assures us that the technology is not only sound, but incredibly quick, reliable, and seamless. Just last week, Apple executive Craig Federighi boasted that the technology is “pretty miraculous” and that concerns about it replacing Touch ID will melt away once the iPhone X is finally released.

User authentication and Apple Pay transactions aside, it turns out that Face ID may have a few more tricks up its sleeve than Apple initially revealed. According to CNET, Face ID includes three intriguing features Apple didn’t have time to cover during its iPhone X media event two weeks ago.

Originally sourced from Apple’s website, the three Face ID features you may not be aware of include the following:

Reveal notification and messages for your eyes only

Keep the screen lit when you’re reading (don’t you hate when it dims before you’re done?)

Lower the volume of an alarm or ringer, because you can hear it, already, I mean, you’re right there

Now are these game-changers? Not necessarily. But they’re still features which, taken together, help foster a more friendly user experience.

Of course, no one will care about the features above if using Face ID proves to be a more friction-filled experience than Touch ID. Though Apple has assured us that Face ID “just works”, the real test will be when the iPhone X finally hits store shelves in early November.