New drop test video shows how tough the iPhone 8 Plus is

Like clockwork, the first iPhone 8 drop test video has already hit the web, just a few short hours after Apple’s next-gen smartphone hit store shelves. Put together by the folks over at EverythingApplePro, the video compares how well the iPhone 8 Plus withstands drops to the ground compared to its predecessor, the iPhone 7 Plus. While most iPhone torture tests are completely unnecessary, with this video of an iPhone 7 meeting molten aluminum being a prime example, drop tests are usually worth paying attention to because accidental drops is how most people tend to damage their device.

Though Apple’s iPhone 8 models may look similar to last year’s iPhone 7 lineup, there’s an important change in materials worth noting. As opposed to the iPhone 7 which featured an aluminum back, the iPhone 8 back is made out of glass, a design decision made to support the iPhone 8’s new wireless charging feature.

That said, the glass Apple uses on its iPhone 8 models is said to be a custom-design and incredibly resilient. Indeed, Apple boasts that the iPhone 8 features the “most durable glass” to ever appear in a smartphone.

Apple’s iPhone 8 product page reads in part: “The front and back feature custom glass with a 50 percent deeper strengthening layer. A new steel substructure and a stronger, aerospace‑grade 7000 Series aluminum band provide additional reinforcement.”

But onto the video.

The first drop is at 3 feet and the iPhone 7 Plus cracks immediately whereas the iPhone 8 Plus is able to withstand the impact. As the tests go on, the back of the iPhone 8 Plus is more prone to cracking, but the display itself manages to hold up impressively well.

You can check out all of the drop test action below.