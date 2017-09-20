The second wave of Xbox One X preorders is about to go live

When Microsoft opened preorders for the Xbox One X Project Scorpio Edition in August, the 4K console sold out almost instantaneously. Microsoft says that the Xbox One X became the fastest-selling Xbox pre-order ever, and now, a month later, its giving consumers a second chance to secure the console before it launches.

Microsoft announced in a blog post this morning that standard edition Xbox One X preorders will begin to go live today on Microsoft.com as well as at local retailers worldwide. The standard Xbox One X will come with 1TB of storage and retail for $499 in the US. Microsoft also shared an updated list of Xbox One X Enhanced titles, with 130 games now set to take advantage of the power of the Xbox One X at launch.

Unfortunately, retailers don’t appear to be coordinating on a specific start time for Xbox One X preorders today, so you’ll have to keep your eyes peeled if you want to snag one before they potentially sell out again. The only thing we know for sure is that GameStop is planning to open up preorders at 1 PM ET today.

Here are a few other links to bookmark and check in on periodically throughout the day for preorders:

The Xbox One X isn’t set to launch until November 7th, so chances are that this won’t be your last opportunity to secure a preorder. That said, if you’re planning on picking one up anyway, it’s better to be safe than sorry.