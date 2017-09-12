iPhone X, iPhone 8, and iPhone 8 Plus: All the specs, compared

The 2017 iPhones are finally here, and just as expected, we’re looking at three different devices, namely the iPhone 8, the iPhone 8 Plus, and the iPhone X. The latter is obviously the best new iPhone this year, as it packs a bunch of features that are not available on the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. But, overall, the smartphones share many key components so you can expect a similar level of performance from all of them.

iPhone 8

Size: 138.4mm x 67.3 x 7.3 mm

Weight: 148g

4.7-inch LCD display with 1334 x 750 resolution at 326 ppi and 625 cd/m2 max brightness (Retina HD display)

six-core A11 Bionic chip with 64-bit architecture, neural engine, and M11 motion coprocessor

2GB of RAM (not confirmed)

64GB and 256GB storage options

Camera: 12-megapixel iSight camera with f/1.8 aperture, optical image stabilization, six-element lens

7-megapixel FaceTime camera with f/2.2 aperture

Touch ID fingerprint sensor

Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac Wi‑Fi with MIMO

LTE Advanced

Bluetooth 5.0

iOS 11

Apple EarPods with Lightning port

AirPods support

IP67 splash, water, and dust resistance

Battery: 14 hours (talk time), 12 hours (internet use), 13 hours (video playback), up to 40 hours (audio playback)

fast-charging support – up to 50% charge in 30 minutes

Qi wireless charging support

iPhone 8 Plus

Size: 158.4mm x 78.1 x 7.5 mm

Weight: 188g

5.5-inch LCD display with 1920 x 1080 resolution at 401 ppi (Retina HD display)

six-core A11 Bionic chip with 64-bit architecture, neural engine, and M11 motion coprocessor

3GB of RAM (not confirmed)

64GB and 256GB storage options

Camera: dual-lens 12-megapixel wide-angle camera with f/1.8 aperture and 12-megapixel f/1.8 camera with f/2.8 aperture, optical zoom up to 2x, optical image stabilization

7-megapixel FaceTime camera with f/2.2 aperture

Touch ID fingerprint sensor

Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac Wi‑Fi with MIMO

LTE Advanced

Bluetooth 5.0

iOS 11

Apple EarPods with Lightning port

AirPods support

IP67 splash, water, and dust resistance

Battery: 21 hours (talk time), 13 hours (internet use), 14 hours (video playback), up to 60 hours (audio playback)

fast-charging support – up to 50% charge in 30 minutes

Qi wireless charging support

iPhone X