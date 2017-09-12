iPhone X vs. iPhone 8 vs. iPhone 8 Plus
Mobile

iPhone X, iPhone 8, and iPhone 8 Plus: All the specs, compared

Chris Smith
September 12th, 2017 at 3:49 PM

The 2017 iPhones are finally here, and just as expected, we’re looking at three different devices, namely the iPhone 8, the iPhone 8 Plus, and the iPhone X. The latter is obviously the best new iPhone this year, as it packs a bunch of features that are not available on the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. But, overall, the smartphones share many key components so you can expect a similar level of performance from all of them.

Don't Miss: Apple’s new iPhones have wireless charging, and your old iPhone can too for under $20

iPhone 8

  • Size: 138.4mm x 67.3 x 7.3 mm
  • Weight: 148g
  • 4.7-inch LCD display with 1334 x 750 resolution at 326 ppi and 625 cd/m2 max brightness  (Retina HD display)
  • six-core A11 Bionic chip with 64-bit architecture, neural engine, and M11 motion coprocessor
  • 2GB of RAM (not confirmed)
  • 64GB and 256GB storage options
  • Camera: 12-megapixel iSight camera with f/1.8 aperture, optical image stabilization, six-element lens
  • 7-megapixel FaceTime camera with f/2.2 aperture
  • Touch ID fingerprint sensor
  • Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac Wi‑Fi with MIMO
  • LTE Advanced
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • iOS 11
  • Apple EarPods with Lightning port
  • AirPods support
  • IP67 splash, water, and dust resistance
  • Battery: 14 hours (talk time), 12 hours (internet use), 13 hours (video playback), up to 40 hours (audio playback)
  • fast-charging support – up to 50% charge in 30 minutes
  • Qi wireless charging support

Image Source: Apple

iPhone 8 Plus

  • Size: 158.4mm x 78.1 x 7.5 mm
  • Weight: 188g
  • 5.5-inch LCD display with 1920 x 1080 resolution at 401 ppi (Retina HD display)
  • six-core A11 Bionic chip with 64-bit architecture, neural engine, and M11 motion coprocessor
  • 3GB of RAM (not confirmed)
  • 64GB and 256GB storage options
  • Camera: dual-lens 12-megapixel wide-angle camera with f/1.8 aperture and 12-megapixel f/1.8 camera with f/2.8 aperture, optical zoom up to 2x, optical image stabilization
  • 7-megapixel FaceTime camera with f/2.2 aperture
  • Touch ID fingerprint sensor
  • Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac Wi‑Fi with MIMO
  • LTE Advanced
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • iOS 11
  • Apple EarPods with Lightning port
  • AirPods support
  • IP67 splash, water, and dust resistance
  • Battery: 21 hours (talk time), 13 hours (internet use), 14 hours (video playback), up to 60 hours (audio playback)
  • fast-charging support – up to 50% charge in 30 minutes
  • Qi wireless charging support

Image Source: Apple

iPhone X

  • Size: 143.6mm x 70.9 x 7.7 mm
  • Weight: 174g
  • 5.8-inch OLED True Tone display with 2436 x 1125 resolution at 458 ppi, 625cd/m2 brightness, and 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio (Super Retina display)
  • six-core A11 Bionic chip with 64-bit architecture, neural engine, and M11 motion coprocessor
  • 3GB of RAM (not confirmed)
  • 64GB, 256GB storage options
  • Camera: dual-lens 12-megapixel wide-angle camera with f/1.8 aperture and 12-megapixel f/1.8 camera with f/2.4 aperture, optical zoom up to 2x, dual optical image stabilization, six-element lens
  • 7-megapixel FaceTime camera with f/2.2 aperture
  • TrueDepth camera for Face ID 3D facial recognition
  • Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac Wi‑Fi with MIMO
  • LTE Advanced
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • iOS 11
  • Apple EarPods with Lightning port
  • AirPods support
  • IP67 splash, water, and dust resistance
  • Battery: 21 hours (talk time), 12 hours (internet use), 13 hours (video playback), up to 60 hours (audio playback)
  • fast-charging support – up to 50% charge in 30 minutes
  • Qi wireless charging support
Tags: , , ,
View Comments