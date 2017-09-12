iPhone X, iPhone 8, and iPhone 8 Plus: All the specs, compared

The 2017 iPhones are finally here, and just as expected, we’re looking at three different devices, namely the iPhone 8, the iPhone 8 Plus, and the iPhone X. The latter is obviously the best new iPhone this year, as it packs a bunch of features that are not available on the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. But, overall, the smartphones share many key components so you can expect a similar level of performance from all of them.
iPhone 8
- Size: 138.4mm x 67.3 x 7.3 mm
- Weight: 148g
- 4.7-inch LCD display with 1334 x 750 resolution at 326 ppi and 625 cd/m2 max brightness (Retina HD display)
- six-core A11 Bionic chip with 64-bit architecture, neural engine, and M11 motion coprocessor
- 2GB of RAM (not confirmed)
- 64GB and 256GB storage options
- Camera: 12-megapixel iSight camera with f/1.8 aperture, optical image stabilization, six-element lens
- 7-megapixel FaceTime camera with f/2.2 aperture
- Touch ID fingerprint sensor
- Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac Wi‑Fi with MIMO
- LTE Advanced
- Bluetooth 5.0
- iOS 11
- Apple EarPods with Lightning port
- AirPods support
- IP67 splash, water, and dust resistance
- Battery: 14 hours (talk time), 12 hours (internet use), 13 hours (video playback), up to 40 hours (audio playback)
- fast-charging support – up to 50% charge in 30 minutes
- Qi wireless charging support
iPhone 8 Plus
- Size: 158.4mm x 78.1 x 7.5 mm
- Weight: 188g
- 5.5-inch LCD display with 1920 x 1080 resolution at 401 ppi (Retina HD display)
- six-core A11 Bionic chip with 64-bit architecture, neural engine, and M11 motion coprocessor
- 3GB of RAM (not confirmed)
- 64GB and 256GB storage options
- Camera: dual-lens 12-megapixel wide-angle camera with f/1.8 aperture and 12-megapixel f/1.8 camera with f/2.8 aperture, optical zoom up to 2x, optical image stabilization
- 7-megapixel FaceTime camera with f/2.2 aperture
- Touch ID fingerprint sensor
- Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac Wi‑Fi with MIMO
- LTE Advanced
- Bluetooth 5.0
- iOS 11
- Apple EarPods with Lightning port
- AirPods support
- IP67 splash, water, and dust resistance
- Battery: 21 hours (talk time), 13 hours (internet use), 14 hours (video playback), up to 60 hours (audio playback)
- fast-charging support – up to 50% charge in 30 minutes
- Qi wireless charging support
iPhone X
- Size: 143.6mm x 70.9 x 7.7 mm
- Weight: 174g
- 5.8-inch OLED True Tone display with 2436 x 1125 resolution at 458 ppi, 625cd/m2 brightness, and 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio (Super Retina display)
- six-core A11 Bionic chip with 64-bit architecture, neural engine, and M11 motion coprocessor
- 3GB of RAM (not confirmed)
- 64GB, 256GB storage options
- Camera: dual-lens 12-megapixel wide-angle camera with f/1.8 aperture and 12-megapixel f/1.8 camera with f/2.4 aperture, optical zoom up to 2x, dual optical image stabilization, six-element lens
- 7-megapixel FaceTime camera with f/2.2 aperture
- TrueDepth camera for Face ID 3D facial recognition
- Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac Wi‑Fi with MIMO
- LTE Advanced
- Bluetooth 5.0
- iOS 11
- Apple EarPods with Lightning port
- AirPods support
- IP67 splash, water, and dust resistance
- Battery: 21 hours (talk time), 12 hours (internet use), 13 hours (video playback), up to 60 hours (audio playback)
- fast-charging support – up to 50% charge in 30 minutes
- Qi wireless charging support