Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, the hour is finally upon us. After more than a year of leaks and rumors, Apple is finally about to take the wraps off its tenth-anniversary iPhone. Late Apple CEO Steve Jobs and his team changed the world back in 2007 when they unveiled the first iPhone. The device was a total reimagining of the mobile phone, and it quickly became apparent that this was the future. Well, it became apparent to most of us… industry leaders at the time like Nokia and BlackBerry refused to believe that they had been outclassed and overmatched, and they tried desperately to hold onto the past. Nokia’s mobile business has since been sold off and dissolved, and most people probably aren’t even aware that BlackBerry still exists.
With dust and debris in its wake and $350 billion in cumulative profits since the first iPhone was released, Apple is ready to turn the page and begin the next chapter. This year marks the iPhone’s tenth anniversary, and Apple will unveil three new iPhones to celebrate.
The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus represent huge upgrades over last year’s models, offering big performance improvements and exciting new features like wireless charging. Then there’s the iPhone X, a bold reimagining of the Apple smartphone that will set the bar for years to come. Also expected at today’s big Apple event at the new spaceship campus in Cupertino are two new Apple Watch Series 3 models, a new Apple TV 4K, and even a next-generation iPod touch.
What else does Apple have in store for us on Tuesday? Are there any surprises left following all of those leaks? Apple’s big iPhone X event is scheduled to begin at 1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT. You can learn how to stream it live to any device in this post, and you’ll find our live coverage with automatic updates below.
New Apple TV available on September 22
I’ve been informed my last update moved one of my coworkers to tears.
Jacob is crying in the corner now, he might not be updating for a while.
Flower and Journey are two of the most beautiful, affecting games ever made. Sky looks to follow in its footsteps.
OK, thatgamecompany, Apple finally has my attention.
If you bought an iTunes movie in HD previously, you can upgrade to 4K for no charge
Apple angling to get tons of 4K content onto iTunes
4K UI, now THAT’S going to get me to dump Chromecast.
Yes, Eddy Cue is showing chest hair. It’s going to be a good day.
Apple TV 4K in the house… better late than never
Apple’s embracing 4K, at long last.
Prove me wrong, Apple! Prove me wrong
Odd to hear Apple — which has no idea what it’s doing in the TV space — talk about the history of TV
Let’s pray Apple has improved the horrid Siri remote from last year
For a device that’s supposed to double as a fashion accessory, the red dot on the LTE models is a boldly poor choice
So we know when new Apple products are supposed to launch.
Preorder starts on September 15th, launch set for September 22nd.
LTE Watch costs $399, while Apple Watch Series 1 drops to $249. It looks like Series 2 is being dropped.
Apple Watch Series 3 Wi-Fi: $329.
One more important detail: “All-day battery life.”
Black ceramic Watch option also available.
Yes, that includes the Hermes partnership.
You can expect new strap colors and brand new straps.
“Magic” again! I’m going to be wasted!
Microphone tech: “darn close to magic.”
The Apple Watch works on a surfboard, I’m sold.
It’s time for demo time, but it all works, apparently.
What if the call doesn’t go through?
Apple Watch Series 3 is just as big as the Series 2, in spite of all the hardware needed to make cellular connectivity work.
There’s an eSIM that’s a fraction of the size of a nano-SIM.
The display itself is an antenna for LTE and UMTS.
Support for skiing and snowboarding apps.
New Apple chip: W2: 50% more efficient and faster Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.
New processor that’s faster than ever. That means Siri can talk now on the Watch.
Music streaming on Apple Watch will be huge for runners who need a wide selection of songs at their disposal
“The most advanced technology ever in a watch.”
Apple Watch Series 3: “You can stream 40 millions songs on your wrist.”
Apple Music built-in, you can stream right to your AirPods.
red Digital Crown looks horrible.. but LTE is worth it
This is probably a great feature that it’ll get overlooked.
It uses the same number you have on your phone.
“You can go for a run with just your Watch and still be connected.”
It’s got cellular connectivity and a red Digital Crown.
Aaaannnndddd….. it looks the same.
Here’s the LTE Watch we saw in the leaked iOS 11 GM.
“The next generation of Watch.”
watchOS 4 launches on September 19. That’s probably when iOS 11 launches.
Apple Watch will surface irregular rhythms and detect arrhythmia, and prevent strokes resulting from such conditions.
The watchOS interface has improved by leaps and bounds since first launching..
It’ll also detect heart rhythm. Again, this is pretty cool, as it can detect serious heart conditions.
Apple watch is going to tell you if it thinks your heart is being weird.
Apple Watch will now tell when it detects an elevated heart rate.
Heart rate app will get you more information, including new heart data, including resting heart rate, and recovery. That’s pretty cool.
Apple Watch – the most used heart rate monitor in the world.
Here’s a recap of what’s coming in watchOS 4.
The future of Apple Watch is here.
Jeff Williams now to take the stage
Hey that was a neat little video. Makes ya feel good for those people who have their life in order. Now back to reality.
These are the 27 people who wear their Apple Watch every day. Apple found all of them.
And now: a video of satisfied Apple Watch customers
Apple Watch video: Emails customers send Apple.
Customer satisfaction is at 97%.
Wow, Tim Cook is really pshyched about it.
Apple Watch is the most popular watch on the planet.
Apple Watch has surpassed Rolex, and it’s the number one watch in the world.
Apple still won’t give sales figures, but sales are up year over year by 50%
Apple Watch numbers: 50% growth last quarter compared to previous year. But no actual numbers.
I’m within driving distance of the new Chicago store, but I might just show up and have a coffee and not buy anything. You know, like a town square.
October 20th, new flagship store opens in Chicago. Is that the iPhone X release date?
New York, Paris, and Milan are all getting new amitious Apple stores.
Apple Town Squares coming to the “top cities around the world.”
But Today at Apple is not exactly new. It’s been around for a while now.
Apple’s calling these workshops “Today at Apple”
Well, I almost nailed the video time time.
Apple is taking Home Depot’s “workshops” concept to tech, will teach you how to use your phone and take you on a sight-seeing expedition around the area.
Surprise, Apple stores will still sell Apple products.
I always meet friends at the Apple store and don’t buy anything.
Expect plazas and forums inside Apple’s town squares.
Apple is actually about communities, not selling stuff. That’s how it became the largest corporation in the world.
I don’t think “town squares” is going to catch on (thankfully)
My bad, 500 million people visit Apple town squares every year.
Apple doesn’t like calling its stores “stores,” but “town squares.”
500 million people visit Apple stores every year.
I was wrong, Angela Ahrendts is here to talk stores.
There’s a old tradition in Silicon Valley of tech companies spending huge bucks on a new campus and then floundering afterwards.. perhaps Apple will break the trend
I feel like it’s video time.
Visitor center opens later this year, complete with ARKit area about the Park.
100% renewable energy powered, heavy on solar power.
Apple Park is powered by 100% renewable energy, which is pretty cool.
Over 9,000 trees. Maybe that’s why the theater is under ground.
Tim is explaining why the spaceship campus is awesome and totally worth the king’s ransom that it cost.
Is Tim Cook trying to sell us a theater now?
Apple is working with Hand in Hand on hurricane relief, Cook explains. You can donate via iTunes and the App Store.
Tim Cook addressing the hurricanes and relief efforts.
“Today and always we honor him.”
Tim Cook explaining Jobs’ roll in Apple’s new campus. “Steve’s passion lives on here at Apple Park”
“Steve’s vision and passion live on here at Apple Park.”
You can feel it in Cook’s voice. Regardless of how many times he may have rehearsed the keynote this week.
Photo roll of Steve and the first iPhone.
And yes, this is an emotional moment.
Steve Jobs tribute to kick off the first event, obviously a special day with the 10th anniversary of the iPhone.
You know, not counting the songs and announcements.
Am excited to see some crazy ARKit demos (hopefully)
Steve Jobs is the first to speak inside the Steve Jobs Theater.
Here we go. Even though everything leaked, I’m so excited.
It’s so they can hold iPhone debuts even after the nuclear apocalypse, Chris.
Can’t understand why the theater is under ground though.
Yup, the Apple Campus is great. We get that. But we want iPhones more than campus hands-on.
Apparently the monster A11 chip that we covered here https://bgr.com/2017/09/12/iphone-x-benchmark-test-leak-a11-chip-performance is in all the new iPhones, not just the iPhone X
Speaking of Mac Minis, the iPhone X and iPhone 8 will both be more powerful than the current Mini.
No empty parking spot is like Apple Parking Spot.
So JJ Abrams is in the audience. Star Wars ARKit anyone?
I love what they’ve done with the concrete!
Rumor has it that next year’s event might actually be held in the parking lot
To be honest, I’m kind of hoping for some more parking lot shots.
Five minutes in and we have our first Mac Mini mention.
I’m wondering how Apple is going to explain the fact that the expected Apple TV 4K is probably a more capable machine than the current (years-old) Mac Mini. Also, WHERE’S MY NEW MAC MINI??
the moment we’ve all been waiting for already happened over the weekend, but hopefully Apple still has a few surprises for us
