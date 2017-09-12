BGR Staff
September 12th, 2017 at 12:45 PM

Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, the hour is finally upon us. After more than a year of leaks and rumors, Apple is finally about to take the wraps off its tenth-anniversary iPhone. Late Apple CEO Steve Jobs and his team changed the world back in 2007 when they unveiled the first iPhone. The device was a total reimagining of the mobile phone, and it quickly became apparent that this was the future. Well, it became apparent to most of us… industry leaders at the time like Nokia and BlackBerry refused to believe that they had been outclassed and overmatched, and they tried desperately to hold onto the past. Nokia’s mobile business has since been sold off and dissolved, and most people probably aren’t even aware that BlackBerry still exists.

With dust and debris in its wake and $350 billion in cumulative profits since the first iPhone was released, Apple is ready to turn the page and begin the next chapter. This year marks the iPhone’s tenth anniversary, and Apple will unveil three new iPhones to celebrate.

The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus represent huge upgrades over last year’s models, offering big performance improvements and exciting new features like wireless charging. Then there’s the iPhone X, a bold reimagining of the Apple smartphone that will set the bar for years to come. Also expected at today’s big Apple event at the new spaceship campus in Cupertino are two new Apple Watch Series 3 models, a new Apple TV 4K, and even a next-generation iPod touch.

What else does Apple have in store for us on Tuesday? Are there any surprises left following all of those leaks? Apple’s big iPhone X event is scheduled to begin at 1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT. You can learn how to stream it live to any device in this post, and you’ll find our live coverage with automatic updates below.

Yoni Heisler
September 12, 20171:53 PM

New Apple TV available on September 22

Jacob Siegal
September 12, 20171:52 PM

It was me.

Jacob Siegal
September 12, 20171:52 PM

I’ve been informed my last update moved one of my coworkers to tears.

Mike Wehner
September 12, 20171:52 PM

Jacob is crying in the corner now, he might not be updating for a while. 

Jacob Siegal
September 12, 20171:51 PM

Flower and Journey are two of the most beautiful, affecting games ever made. Sky looks to follow in its footsteps.

Jacob Siegal
September 12, 20171:50 PM

OK, thatgamecompany, Apple finally has my attention.

Yoni Heisler
September 12, 20171:46 PM

If you bought an iTunes movie in HD previously, you can upgrade to 4K for no charge

Yoni Heisler
September 12, 20171:46 PM

Apple angling to get tons of 4K content onto iTunes

Jacob Siegal
September 12, 20171:45 PM

4K UI, now THAT’S going to get me to dump Chromecast.

Mike Wehner
September 12, 20171:43 PM

Yes, Eddy Cue is showing chest hair. It’s going to be a good day. 

Yoni Heisler
September 12, 20171:42 PM

Apple TV 4K in the house… better late than never

Mike Wehner
September 12, 20171:42 PM

Apple’s embracing 4K, at long last. 

Yoni Heisler
September 12, 20171:41 PM

Prove me wrong, Apple! Prove me wrong

Yoni Heisler
September 12, 20171:41 PM

Odd to hear Apple — which has no idea what it’s doing in the TV space — talk about the history of TV

Yoni Heisler
September 12, 20171:40 PM

Let’s pray Apple has improved the horrid Siri remote from last year

Yoni Heisler
September 12, 20171:40 PM

Apple TV time!

Yoni Heisler
September 12, 20171:39 PM

For a device that’s supposed to double as a fashion accessory, the red dot on the LTE models is a boldly poor choice

Chris Smith
September 12, 20171:39 PM

So we know when new Apple products are supposed to launch.

Chris Smith
September 12, 20171:38 PM

Preorder starts on September 15th, launch set for September 22nd.

Chris Smith
September 12, 20171:38 PM

LTE Watch costs $399, while Apple Watch Series 1 drops to $249. It looks like Series 2 is being dropped.

Chris Smith
September 12, 20171:38 PM

Apple Watch Series 3 Wi-Fi: $329. 

Chris Smith
September 12, 20171:37 PM

One more important detail: “All-day battery life.”

Chris Smith
September 12, 20171:37 PM

Black ceramic Watch option also available.

Chris Smith
September 12, 20171:37 PM

Yes, that includes the Hermes partnership. 

Chris Smith
September 12, 20171:36 PM

You can expect new strap colors and brand new straps.

Mike Wehner
September 12, 20171:36 PM

“Magic” again! I’m going to be wasted! 

Chris Smith
September 12, 20171:36 PM

Microphone tech: “darn close to magic.”

Mike Wehner
September 12, 20171:35 PM

The Apple Watch works on a surfboard, I’m sold. 

Chris Smith
September 12, 20171:34 PM

It’s time for demo time, but it all works, apparently.

Chris Smith
September 12, 20171:34 PM

What if the call doesn’t go through?

Mike Wehner
September 12, 20171:34 PM

“Magical,” drink! 

Chris Smith
September 12, 20171:33 PM

Apple Watch Series 3 is just as big as the Series 2, in spite of all the hardware needed to make cellular connectivity work.

Chris Smith
September 12, 20171:33 PM

There’s an eSIM that’s a fraction of the size of a nano-SIM.

Chris Smith
September 12, 20171:32 PM

The display itself is an antenna for LTE and UMTS.

Chris Smith
September 12, 20171:32 PM

Support for skiing and snowboarding apps. 

Chris Smith
September 12, 20171:31 PM

New Apple chip: W2: 50% more efficient and faster Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

Chris Smith
September 12, 20171:31 PM

New processor that’s faster than ever. That means Siri can talk now on the Watch.

Yoni Heisler
September 12, 20171:31 PM

Music streaming on Apple Watch will be huge for runners who need a wide selection of songs at their disposal

Chris Smith
September 12, 20171:31 PM

“The most advanced technology ever in a watch.”

Chris Smith
September 12, 20171:30 PM

Apple Watch Series 3: “You can stream 40 millions songs on your wrist.”

Mike Wehner
September 12, 20171:30 PM

Apple Music built-in, you can stream right to your AirPods. 

Yoni Heisler
September 12, 20171:30 PM

red Digital Crown looks horrible.. but LTE is worth it

Chris Smith
September 12, 20171:30 PM

This is probably a great feature that it’ll get overlooked. 

Chris Smith
September 12, 20171:30 PM

It uses the same number you have on your phone.

Chris Smith
September 12, 20171:29 PM

“You can go for a run with just your Watch and still be connected.”

Chris Smith
September 12, 20171:29 PM

It’s got cellular connectivity and a red Digital Crown.

Mike Wehner
September 12, 20171:29 PM

Aaaannnndddd….. it looks the same. 

Chris Smith
September 12, 20171:28 PM

Here’s the LTE Watch we saw in the leaked iOS 11 GM. 

Chris Smith
September 12, 20171:28 PM

“The next generation of Watch.”

Chris Smith
September 12, 20171:28 PM

watchOS 4 launches on September 19. That’s probably when iOS 11 launches.

Chris Smith
September 12, 20171:27 PM

Apple Watch will surface irregular rhythms and detect arrhythmia, and prevent strokes resulting from such conditions.

Yoni Heisler
September 12, 20171:27 PM

The watchOS interface has improved by leaps and bounds since first launching..

Chris Smith
September 12, 20171:26 PM

It’ll also detect heart rhythm. Again, this is pretty cool, as it can detect serious heart conditions.

Mike Wehner
September 12, 20171:26 PM

Apple watch is going to tell you if it thinks your heart is being weird. 

Chris Smith
September 12, 20171:26 PM

Apple Watch will now tell when it detects an elevated heart rate.

Chris Smith
September 12, 20171:25 PM

Heart rate app will get you more information, including new heart data, including resting heart rate, and recovery. That’s pretty cool.

Chris Smith
September 12, 20171:24 PM

Apple Watch – the most used heart rate monitor in the world.

Chris Smith
September 12, 20171:24 PM

Here’s a recap of what’s coming in watchOS 4.

Chris Smith
September 12, 20171:23 PM

The future of Apple Watch is here.

Yoni Heisler
September 12, 20171:23 PM

Jeff Williams now to take the stage

Mike Wehner
September 12, 20171:23 PM

Hey that was a neat little video. Makes ya feel good for those people who have their life in order. Now back to reality. 

Mike Wehner
September 12, 20171:22 PM

These are the 27 people who wear their Apple Watch every day. Apple found all of them. 

Chris Mills
September 12, 20171:21 PM

And now: a video of satisfied Apple Watch customers

Chris Smith
September 12, 20171:21 PM

Apple Watch video: Emails customers send Apple.

Chris Smith
September 12, 20171:20 PM

Customer satisfaction is at 97%.

Chris Smith
September 12, 20171:20 PM

Wow, Tim Cook is really pshyched about it.

Mike Wehner
September 12, 20171:20 PM

Apple Watch is the most popular watch on the planet. 

Chris Smith
September 12, 20171:19 PM

Apple Watch has surpassed Rolex, and it’s the number one watch in the world.

Yoni Heisler
September 12, 20171:19 PM

Apple still won’t give sales figures, but sales are up year over year by 50%

Chris Smith
September 12, 20171:19 PM

Apple Watch numbers: 50% growth last quarter compared to previous year. But no actual numbers.

Chris Smith
September 12, 20171:18 PM

Apple Watch LTE!

Yoni Heisler
September 12, 20171:18 PM

Apple Watch time

Chris Smith
September 12, 20171:18 PM

Let’s go to products!

Mike Wehner
September 12, 20171:18 PM

I’m within driving distance of the new Chicago store, but I might just show up and have a coffee and not buy anything. You know, like a town square. 

Chris Smith
September 12, 20171:17 PM

October 20th, new flagship store opens in Chicago. Is that the iPhone X release date?

Chris Smith
September 12, 20171:17 PM

New York, Paris, and Milan are all getting new amitious Apple stores.

Chris Smith
September 12, 20171:16 PM

Apple Town Squares coming to the “top cities around the world.”

Chris Smith
September 12, 20171:15 PM

But Today at Apple is not exactly new. It’s been around for a while now.

Mike Wehner
September 12, 20171:15 PM

Apple’s calling these workshops “Today at Apple”

Chris Smith
September 12, 20171:15 PM

Well, I almost nailed the video time time.

Chris Smith
September 12, 20171:14 PM

Mike Wehner
September 12, 20171:14 PM

Apple is taking Home Depot’s “workshops” concept to tech, will teach you how to use your phone and take you on a sight-seeing expedition around the area. 

Chris Smith
September 12, 20171:13 PM

Surprise, Apple stores will still sell Apple products.

Mike Wehner
September 12, 20171:13 PM

I always meet friends at the Apple store and don’t buy anything. 

Chris Smith
September 12, 20171:12 PM

Expect plazas and forums inside Apple’s town squares.

Chris Mills
September 12, 20171:12 PM

Apple is actually about communities, not selling stuff. That’s how it became the largest corporation in the world.

Yoni Heisler
September 12, 20171:12 PM

I don’t think “town squares” is going to catch on (thankfully)

Chris Smith
September 12, 20171:12 PM

My bad, 500 million people visit Apple town squares every year.

Mike Wehner
September 12, 20171:11 PM

Apple doesn’t like calling its stores “stores,” but “town squares.” 

Chris Smith
September 12, 20171:11 PM

500 million people visit Apple stores every year.

Chris Smith
September 12, 20171:11 PM

I was wrong, Angela Ahrendts is here to talk stores.

Yoni Heisler
September 12, 20171:11 PM

There’s a old tradition in Silicon Valley of tech companies spending huge bucks on a new campus and then floundering afterwards.. perhaps Apple will break the trend

Chris Smith
September 12, 20171:11 PM

I feel like it’s video time.

Chris Smith
September 12, 20171:10 PM

Visitor center opens later this year, complete with ARKit area about the Park.

Mike Wehner
September 12, 20171:10 PM

100% renewable energy powered, heavy on solar power. 

Chris Smith
September 12, 20171:10 PM

Apple Park is powered by 100% renewable energy, which is pretty cool.

Chris Smith
September 12, 20171:09 PM

Over 9,000 trees. Maybe that’s why the theater is under ground.

Mike Wehner
September 12, 20171:09 PM

Tim is explaining why the spaceship campus is awesome and totally worth the king’s ransom that it cost. 

Chris Smith
September 12, 20171:08 PM

Is Tim Cook trying to sell us a theater now?

Chris Smith
September 12, 20171:08 PM

Apple is working with Hand in Hand on hurricane relief, Cook explains. You can donate via iTunes and the App Store.

Mike Wehner
September 12, 20171:07 PM

Tim Cook addressing the hurricanes and relief efforts.

Chris Smith
September 12, 20171:06 PM

“Today and always we honor him.”

Mike Wehner
September 12, 20171:06 PM

Tim Cook explaining Jobs’ roll in Apple’s new campus. “Steve’s passion lives on here at Apple Park” 

Chris Smith
September 12, 20171:06 PM

“Steve’s vision and passion live on here at Apple Park.”

Chris Smith
September 12, 20171:04 PM

You can feel it in Cook’s voice. Regardless of how many times he may have rehearsed the keynote this week.

Chris Smith
September 12, 20171:04 PM

Mike Wehner
September 12, 20171:04 PM

Photo roll of Steve and the first iPhone. 

Chris Smith
September 12, 20171:03 PM

And yes, this is an emotional moment.

Chris Smith
September 12, 20171:03 PM

Tim Cook is on stage. 

Mike Wehner
September 12, 20171:02 PM

Steve Jobs tribute to kick off the first event, obviously a special day with the 10th anniversary of the iPhone. 

Chris Smith
September 12, 20171:02 PM

You know, not counting the songs and announcements.

Yoni Heisler
September 12, 20171:02 PM

Am excited to see some crazy ARKit demos (hopefully)

Chris Smith
September 12, 20171:02 PM

Steve Jobs is the first to speak inside the Steve Jobs Theater.

Chris Smith
September 12, 20171:01 PM

Here we go. Even though everything leaked, I’m so excited. 

Chris Smith
September 12, 20171:00 PM

So… for next year.

Mike Wehner
September 12, 20171:00 PM

It’s so they can hold iPhone debuts even after the nuclear apocalypse, Chris. 

Chris Smith
September 12, 20171:00 PM

Can’t understand why the theater is under ground though.

Mike Wehner
September 12, 201712:59 PM

All you need is love. 

Chris Smith
September 12, 201712:58 PM

Yup, the Apple Campus is great. We get that. But we want iPhones more than campus hands-on.

Jonathan S. Geller
September 12, 201712:57 PM

We are starting!

Jonathan S. Geller
September 12, 201712:56 PM

Chris Smith
September 12, 201712:55 PM

Speaking of Mac Minis, the iPhone X and iPhone 8 will both be more powerful than the current Mini.

Chris Smith
September 12, 201712:54 PM

No empty parking spot is like Apple Parking Spot.

Jonathan S. Geller
September 12, 201712:53 PM

https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJiMj7bVAAUiP2l.jpg:large

Chris Smith
September 12, 201712:53 PM

So JJ Abrams is in the audience. Star Wars ARKit anyone?

Jonathan S. Geller
September 12, 201712:53 PM

I love what they’ve done with the concrete!

Yoni Heisler
September 12, 201712:53 PM

Rumor has it that next year’s event might actually be held in the parking lot

Jonathan S. Geller
September 12, 201712:51 PM

To be honest, I’m kind of hoping for some more parking lot shots.

Jacob Siegal
September 12, 201712:51 PM

Five minutes in and we have our first Mac Mini mention.

Mike Wehner
September 12, 201712:50 PM

I’m wondering how Apple is going to explain the fact that the expected Apple TV 4K is probably a more capable machine than the current (years-old) Mac Mini. Also, WHERE’S MY NEW MAC MINI??

Yoni Heisler
September 12, 201712:47 PM

the moment we’ve all been waiting for already happened over the weekend, but hopefully Apple still has a few surprises for us

