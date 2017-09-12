Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, the hour is finally upon us. After more than a year of leaks and rumors, Apple is finally about to take the wraps off its tenth-anniversary iPhone. Late Apple CEO Steve Jobs and his team changed the world back in 2007 when they unveiled the first iPhone. The device was a total reimagining of the mobile phone, and it quickly became apparent that this was the future. Well, it became apparent to most of us… industry leaders at the time like Nokia and BlackBerry refused to believe that they had been outclassed and overmatched, and they tried desperately to hold onto the past. Nokia’s mobile business has since been sold off and dissolved, and most people probably aren’t even aware that BlackBerry still exists.

With dust and debris in its wake and $350 billion in cumulative profits since the first iPhone was released, Apple is ready to turn the page and begin the next chapter. This year marks the iPhone’s tenth anniversary, and Apple will unveil three new iPhones to celebrate.

The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus represent huge upgrades over last year’s models, offering big performance improvements and exciting new features like wireless charging. Then there’s the iPhone X, a bold reimagining of the Apple smartphone that will set the bar for years to come. Also expected at today’s big Apple event at the new spaceship campus in Cupertino are two new Apple Watch Series 3 models, a new Apple TV 4K, and even a next-generation iPod touch.

What else does Apple have in store for us on Tuesday? Are there any surprises left following all of those leaks? Apple’s big iPhone X event is scheduled to begin at 1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT. You can learn how to stream it live to any device in this post, and you’ll find our live coverage with automatic updates below.