Verizon might have confirmed the name of the Apple Watch Series 3

If you happened to check the internet this past weekend, you were likely bombarded with Apple leaks — specifically, leaks about the upcoming iPhone X, which was one of three new iPhone models discovered in the code of iOS 11. But Apple wasn’t the only source of leaks this weekend, as one Reddit user discovered that the Verizon app had been updated to include the Apple Watch Series 3 on a device configuration screen.

Not only does this mistake from Verizon potentially confirm the name of the next line of Apple Watch devices, it also implies that the next Apple Watch will feature LTE support, as previous leaks have indicated. As a comment on the Reddit post explains, the user reached this screen when attempting to add a connected device to their data plan. Why would the Series 3 be on the list if it wasn’t LTE-enabled?

9to5Mac has tempered the leak somewhat with the possibility that Verizon is simply prepping its backend for the addition of a new Apple Watch, and that Series 3 might just be the placeholder the carrier chose to stick in while it waits for the official reveal. After all, the Series 3 name did not appear in the iOS 11 GM code, while the names of the iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus did. You can see where it should have appeared below:

Interesting… there’s no “Apple Watch Series 3” name references on iOS 11 GM internal files. pic.twitter.com/F7qCX7LOnx — Filipe Espósito  (@filipekids) September 10, 2017

But regardless of what Apple calls the new Watch, we’re fairly confident we’ll know everything there is to know about it when Apple takes the stage in California tomorrow for its September 12th event.