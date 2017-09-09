19 new movie trailers you need to watch from this past week

Out in the real world, there’s Harvey and Irma, there’s a looming nuclear crisis, there are MAGAs and DACAs. Add Equihacks to that and the ever-present Russia, and you end up with a world that’s “not good.” Thank god for movies so that we can avoid these realities even briefly. And this week we’ve got at least two films to consider, including It and Home Again, a horror and comedy, respectively. Add to that a large number of new trailers and clip, and you should have enough material to escape the real world.

A Bad Moms Christmas

Speaking of comedies, we already have a Bad Moms sequel, and this one has the Christmas theme it deserves. Moms of moms are coming home for Christmas — well, it actually launches on November 3rd. But this is what it looks like:

Daddy’s Home 2

But what if there was a movie about dads coming home for Christmas. And what if it also was a sequel? That’s right Daddy’s Home 2 is almost here, and it launches just a week after A Bad Moms Christmas.

Early Man

Early Man is like Ice Age but with people. We’re looking at the early days of man kind. Maisie Williams, Eddie Redmayne, and Tom Hiddleston are some of the stars lending their voices to these Wallace and Gromit-like characters. The animation launches February 16th:

Flatliners

Starring Ellen Page and Diego Luna, the new Flatliners movie has the same plot as the old one. A bunch of medical students gets to experience death just to see what’s on the other side of life. Only they won’t like what they find. The film opens on September 29th:

Hostiles

Looking for a Christian Bale western? You got it, Hostiles is the tale of an army captain hired to escort a Cheyenne chief and his family through dangerous territory. The film just launched in the US.

Jeepers Creepers 3

We’ve got one more episode in the Jeepers Creepers horror saga. This time around, sergeant Tubbs hires a task force looking to destroy The Creeper. The movie comes out on September 26th — yes, it’s a Tuesday.

Jungle

In Jungle, we have a group of friends exploring the Bolivian jungle. There’s nothing wrong about that. But the guide who’s leading their adventure isn’t the person they think. Daniel Radcliffe stars in this survival story, which is based on an actual story.

Insidious: The Last Key

In theaters on January 5th, Insidious: The Last Key, is a horror story about a few horrifying creatures. Just watch the trailer below, but turn on the lights before you start the clip:

Lady Bird

Lady Bird is the self-given nickname of a young woman who has to deal with growing up somewhere in California. Saoirse Ronan plays Lady Bird, and she already convinced me that I need to remember this particular title. The comedy/drama hits theaters on November 10th.

Marshall

This isn’t the first time we watch a trailer for Marshall, and it’s not going to be the last. It’s a biographical movie telling the story of Thurgood Marshall, who became the first African-American Supreme Court Justice. Marshall hits theaters on October 13th.

Mother!

Alright, I’ll come out and say it, I’m getting a bit tired with all the Mother! trailers. In fact, it’s one Jennifer Lawrence movie that I’m not too thrilled to watch. But this trailer finally shows us more of what might turn it into a great horror/mystery flick. Mother! opens on September 15th.

Mudbound

In Mudbound we’ve got a couple of men returning home from World War 2 to rural Mississippi where they have a different battle to fight. Mudbound comes out on November 17th on Netflix and in select theaters.

Ready Player One

We’ve got a lot of waiting to do for this one to hit theaters, but Ready Player One might just be one of the most exciting movies of next year. Steven Spielberg is directing it, which is one more reason to get excited. What is this sci-fi film about? I’ll let the international trailer below do all the talking, but remember this date: March 30th. That’s when it launches.

Suburbicon

Remember this strange Matt Damon movie called Suburbicon? The more trailers we see, the more interesting it gets, and I for one can’t wait to see what appears to be an incredibly dark crime story. It’s probably because the Coen brothers are behind it, with George Clooney directing it.

The Current War

It’s not the kind of war you expect, but it’s nonetheless a war. We’re looking at the rivalry between Thomas Edison and George Westinghouse which decided the future of electricity. Or current. Benedict Cumberbatch plays Edison, while Michael Shannon is Westinghouse in The Current War, which launches on January 19th. Oh, you can’t have a movie about electricity and not have Nikola Tesla in it. Nicholas Hoult plays him:

The Man Who Invented Christmas

Ever wonder who invented Christmas? Well, okay, how about wondering about the man who created Ebenezer Scrooge and that Christmas Carol story? Sure, it’s Charles Dickens, but how did he do it? The Man Who Invented Christmas, out on November 22nd, tells us how Dickens invented this very popular Christmas story.

The Snowman

The Snowman is a crime movie about a man who keeps kidnapping and killing woman. Michael Fassbender plays Detective Harry Hole, who’s chasing our villain. Here’s a brand new trailer for it:

Thor: Ragnarok

Thor: Ragnarok is almost here, a movie that plenty of you may have been waiting to see. Here’s one more trailer for this new Avengers movie. I mean Revengers:

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Ok, it’s a strange title, but bear with me. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri is a dark comedy about a woman’s desire to have her daughter’s murder solved by the local authorities. It’s got an incredible cast, and it’s coming out on November 10th: