Yep, the Google Pixel 2 will be the same as every other Android

Just two weeks ago, noted mobile leaker Evan Blass tweeted that the Google Pixel 2 will arrive on October 5th, packing a Snapdragon 836 processor. That would make it the first Android flagship to launch this year with something better than the Snapdragon 835, which has been Qualcomm’s mainstay all year.

But you might not want to get excited too soon. XDA Developers and Android Police are both reporting that the Pixel 2 will have a Snapdragon 835 processor, just like the Galaxy S8, LG G6, Note 8, and anything else launched this year worth mentioning.

Google's second-generation Pixel handsets, powered by Snapdragon 836 SoC's, will be unveiled on October 5th. — Evan Blass (@evleaks) August 24, 2017

Both reports claim that the Pixel 2, made by HTC, and Pixel 2 XL, made by LG, will have Snapdragon 835 chipsets on board when they launch next month. That’s a little disappointing for consumers — the 836 chipset might’ve given the iPhone 8 a run for its money. As it stands, based on rumors and analysis of the chip inside the new iPad Pro, the A11 processor in the iPhone 8 will smoke the Snapdragon.

Although Qualcomm did produced a slightly souped-up chip for the Pixel last year, it’s not always standard operating procedure for Qualcomm to launch an improved processor later in the year. In this case, we’re hoping Qualcomm has something special saved up for the Snapdragon 845 that will presumably come in the Galaxy S9 early next year.

A Qualcomm spokesperson declined to comment on the reports.

One thing worth mentioning is that it’s a rare miss for Blass to get the chipset in a phone wrong, especially with his prediction so close to launch date. It’s possible that the Snapdragon 835 in the Pixel may have subtle changes — for example to the X16 modem to support new cell frequencies — that led to the misleading report.