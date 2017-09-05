New iPhone 8 leak shows some of the phone’s new color options

One week, that’s how much we have to wait to finally see Apple unveil the iPhone 8 and confirm many of the iPhone rumors we’ve been talking about for the better part of 2017. And we’ve got plenty of leaks to look at, starting with pictures of a purported iPhone 8 components that shows us some of the phone’s new color options.

Posted online by Benjamin Geskin, a design student turned prolific iPhone leaker, the following pictures allegedly depict the iPhone 8’s SIM card tray.

#iPhone8 SIM Card Tray “Blush” Gold

Silver

Black pic.twitter.com/TuCXeh4sby — Benjamin Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) September 5, 2017

Why is this particular component so important? Because the iPhone SIM tray is painted in the same color as the phone.

If real, these images show two purported iPhone 8 colors, including copper gold — or “blush” gold, as described here — and silver. This new leak seems to confirm previous rumors that said the iPhone 8 will not come in the same colors available for the iPhone 7. Instead, we may be looking at only three color options for the iPhone 8, including gold, silver, and black.

In the following tweet, the same Geskin posted an image that compares the iPhone 8’s gold to Rose Gold and regular iPhone gold:

Color comparison

“Blush” Gold / Rose Gold / Gold pic.twitter.com/KRx1ls85Zn — Benjamin Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) September 5, 2017

Just like with previous component leaks, there’s no guarantee these parts are legitimate. But seeing iPhone SIM trays leak before a new iPhone is launched isn’t surprising either.

Apple’s fall iPhone 8 is scheduled for September 12th, at which point we’ll learn everything there is to know about the iPhone 8, and all the other new products Apple is about to unveil.