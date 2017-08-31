Apple just released iOS 11 beta 9 (three days after beta 8)

iOS 11 beta 8 must have had some pretty hairy bugs in it, because the company just released iOS 11 beta 9. That’s right… a new beta release three days after the last one. Also, if we’re not mistaken, this might be a record for Apple — has the company ever released nine different betas ahead of a GM? Whatever the case, developers (and non-developers who are too cool to play by the rules) can now update their compatible iPhones, iPads, and 6th-gen iPod touch to iOS 11 beta 9 via an over the air (OTA) installation, or by downloading the new iOS 11 beta 9 build from Apple’s developer site.

It’s too soon to say what’s new in iOS 11 beta 9 compared to iOS 11 beta 8, but the odds are pretty good that the only differences involve bug fixes, considering how close this release is to the last beta. And considering Apple likely squashed at least one pretty serious bug with this release, we can probably expect iOS 11 public beta 8 to pop up today as well. In the meantime, here’s the full list of compatible devices: