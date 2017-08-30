Watch Samsung’s IFA 2017 press conference live stream right here

Just days after unveiling the Galaxy Note 8 at an event in New York City, Samsung is set to take the stage once again at Berlin’s Tempodrom arena today for its annual IFA press conference. Scheduled to begin at 12:00 PM EDT, the conference will focus on new products and innovations from the company “designed to cater to your new normal.” Samsung hasn’t specified which new devices will be revealed, but we have some guesses.

While Samsung’s smartphone lineup for 2017 has now been fully unveiled, it’s been quite some time since we saw any new wearables from the South Korean company. Samsung says that the products showcased at the event have been “designed to seamlessly integrate into everyday life and streamline more facets of our evolving, increasingly connected lifestyles,” which definitely sounds like wearables to us.

The invite (pictured above) also appears to feature the outline of a house, which might imply that Samsung will be showing off some of its latest smarthome wares at the event as well. Last year’s press conference featured TVs, monitors, smart refrigerators and more, so we can likely expect the same this year.

Beyond that, Samsung might have some additional surprises in store, but you’ll have to tune in to find out. You can watch the live stream over on the Samsung Newsroom on just hit the play button on the embedded YouTube video below. The press conference is scheduled to kick off at 6 PM CEST / 12 PM EDT. Last year’s lasted just under 50 minutes, so if you plan on watching the whole thing, set aside an hour: