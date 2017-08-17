What to expect in PlayStation 4 system update 5.00

The PS4 is the most dominant of the current generation of game consoles, and it’s about to get even better thanks to the upcoming rollout of system update 5.00. In addition to the earlier leaked news of 1080p, 60fps streaming to Twitch for PS4 Pro users, the new update will also include new options for Playstation VR, managing your friends list, and tweaks to notifications and menu prompts.

There’s not one big feature that makes 5.00 special, but the sheer volume of smaller fixes and additions is actually pretty nuts. Here’s what you can look forward to:

New family/child account management, called “Family on PlayStation Network,” lets you customize permissions, assign a family “manager” and monitor child account activity.

PSVR will display spectator comments during broadcasting.

PS4 Pro will get Twitch streaming at 1080p and 6fps.

Share music via the PS4’s messages feature.

Ability to leave multiple message groups at the same time.

Option to disable pop-up notifications during streaming content like TV and movies.

Option to turn off message previews in pop-ups.

New pop-up notification color option, so you can choose either white (default) or black.

Notifications and a clock now appear under the Quick Menu, too.

Quick Menu also adds ability to leave parties.

Virtual surround sound 5.1ch and 7.1ch now compatible with PSVR.

New tournament bracket viewer.

The PlayStation software update 5.00 is currently available in beta, which means that it should be ready to roll out to all PlayStation 4 owners in a very short time, so if you’re looking forward to anything on this list you won’t have to wait long.