Apple Watch 3 is in the ‘final test phase’ ahead of upcoming launch

The Apple Watch has improved by leaps and bounds since its release a tad more than two years ago. Though Apple’s wearable was released alongside an avalanche of hype and excitement, there’s no denying that the first iteration of the device was hampered by a clunky UI and some frustrating performance problems. Apple would ultimately fix these issues when it released the Apple Watch Series 2 about 18 months later and graced it with a more powerful processor, a more user friendly version of watchOS, and GPS functionality.

Looking ahead, a new Apple Watch release is right around the corner. According to a new report from the Economic Daily News, the next-gen Apple Watch and is already in its final testing phase. Assuming no unforeseen hiccups, the report notes that mass production is set to begin soon and that shipments will begin sometime during the upcoming fourth quarter. This of course aligns nicely with previous reports claiming that Apple will introduce a revamped version of the Apple Watch in September followed by a product launch that will coincide with the release of Apple’s new iPhone lineup.

As for what we can expect out of the Apple Watch Series 3, rumor has it that premium versions of the Apple Watch will incorporate LTE functionality, a design change that allow the Apple Watch to stand more firmly on its own two feet instead of having to constantly rely upon a paired iPhone. Additionally, some welcome performance improvements will likely be introduced as well. As for the overall design of the device, the Apple Watch Series 3 will not introduce a brand new form factor, according to reliable KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Though Apple has never released any official Apple Watch sales figures, a recent research report from Strategy Analytics claims that Apple has sold approximately 30 million units since launching a little less than two and a half years ago.