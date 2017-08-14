New rumor details a brand new color for the iPhone 8

Jet Black, Black, Silver, Gold, Rose Gold, and Red. These are the colors of the iPhone 7. Some of them have been around for years while others are only a few months old. But Apple may not use all of them on the upcoming iPhone 8, which is this year’s flagship iPhone. The most recent rumors say Apple is only going to have three different color options for the iPhone 8, two of them being the expected black and unsurprising silver. The third one is a copper tone we’ve never seen before, according to multiple reports, and a new rumor may give us more details.

It may look like copper, but Apple won’t call it that. Instead, expect a name like “Blush Gold” to be thrown around. That’s probably because copper will never sound as good as gold.

The news comes from designer-turned-leaker Benjamin Geskin, who tweeted out the following image over the weekend.

Foxconn's internal name of the new #iPhone8 color is "Blush Gold" (腮红金)

Barcode says "Blush Gold 64GB / 128GB" pic.twitter.com/MZPTfVAr2P — Benjamin Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) August 12, 2017

Geskin says that “Blush Gold” is Foxconn’s internal name for the color, and the bar code indicates the handset will arrive in two storage varieties, including 64GB and 128GB.

It obviously doesn’t matter what the marketing name of Apple’s copper color is, but we do care about the phone’s storage. Several reports have said that the iPhone 8 will have up to 256GB of storage, in line with Apple’s current iPhone 7 lineup. This new rumor contradicts that, but the source hardly has a proven track record, so we’re not convinced.

The iPhone 7 is available in 32GB, 128GB, and 256GB versions, save for the Jet Black and the Red models that don’t have 32GB options. Even if Apple does ditch the 32GB tier for the iPhone 8, it seems highly unlikely for Apple to also remove the top memory tier. Of course, this is just a rumor and we have no way to confirm it for now.