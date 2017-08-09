Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar is on a $150 discount right now

Regardless of whether or not you’ve bought into the Touch Bar hype, the latest round of MacBook Pros are mighty tempting gadgets for anyone who values power and portability. Like all of Apple’s notebooks, they’re not exactly cheap, but you can snag one of the top-of-the-line models right now for a pretty solid price thanks to a sale from B&H.

The high-end 13-inch MacBook pro with 3.1GHz Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory, a 256GB SSD, and the always lovely 2560 by 1600 Retina display normally retails for $1,799.99, but B&H is cutting a respectable $150 off the top, bringing the total bill to $1,649.99. As an added bonus, your purchase will only be taxed if you reside in NY or NJ, which leaves 48 other states that can pick this deal up tax-free. Free shipping is also applied, to sweeten the deal even further.

Along with the above specs, the notebook boasts a total of four Thunderbolt 3 / USB Type-C ports, Touch ID built-in, the Force Touch trackpad, and of course the Touch Bar that replaces the normal function keys. It comes with MacOS Sierra installed.

Reviews of the 2017 MacBook Pros are solid all around, with plenty of praise for the notebook’s power and long list of advanced features. That being said, not everyone was ready to ditch the “old” USB standard and move to Type-C, but if you’re willing to adapt (literally), you should be pretty happy with the package as a whole. Plus, the Touch Bar can be used as an emoji gallery, so that pretty much pays for itself.