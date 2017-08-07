iOS 11 beta 5 is here, so go download right now

While everyone is losing their minds about whether the iPhone 8 will have a Touch ID sensor or not, there’s a far more concrete set of iPhone updates happening every fortnight. Apple is well into the development program for iOS 11, which will launch in September for every recent iPhone and iPad.

But before it goes out for general release, Apple is testing iOS 11 with developers (and curious members of the public), and iOS 11 beta 5 just landed.

We’ll be sorting through the new beta to find all the changes and features that Apple has added in the last fortnight, but in the meantime you can go download it yourself. It’s worth mentioning that beta software is always buggy and prone to crashes and unexpected battery drain, so it’s not ideal for a primary phone.

Of course, no one ever listens to that warning, so head to Settings > General > Software Update on your compatible device, and you’ll find iOS 11 beta 5 ready and waiting for you as long as you have the beta profile installed on your iPhone or iPad. Here’s the full list of devices that are compatible with the iOS 11 beta, so you know whether or not you can get in on the action: