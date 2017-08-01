Nintendo says that SNES Classic Edition preorders will begin this month

Super NES Classic Edition console preorders will begin before the end of August, according to a Facebook post from Nintendo on Tuesday. Nintendo says that “various retailers” will offer preorders, though it didn’t include any specifics. Target, Walmart, Best Buy and GameStop are all likely candidates.

Last month, consumers were pleasantly surprised when Walmart suddenly opened up preorders for the retro console late one night, but it turned out to be a mistake on Walmart’s part. All the preorders were cancelled, which led to a significant amount of grumbling online. This statement appears to be both in response to the error and to the limited supply of the NES Classic last year.

“We appreciate the incredible anticipation that exists for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System: Super NES Classic Edition system, and can confirm that it will be made available for pre-order by various retailers late this month,” said Nintendo, adding: “A significant amount of additional systems will be shipped to stores for launch day, and throughout the balance of the calendar year.”

So even if you don’t secure a preorder, you might actually stand a chance of finding a SNES Classic on store shelves before the end of the year. Nintendo has repeatedly promised that the supply issues that faced the NES Classic won’t be present this time around, but if you absolutely have to get a SNES Classic of your own, you’re taking a risk by not snagging a preorder from a participating retailer.