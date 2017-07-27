GameStop’s new Nintendo Switch bundles are shockingly reasonable

If you’re still in the market for a Nintendo Switch but refuse to pay over the odds for some $500 that comes with every accessory under the sun, you need to see GameStop’s newest bundles. Annoyingly, the retailer still isn’t selling Nintendo Switch consoles on their own, but the bundles that went live this week are as reasonable as you’re likely to ever see (until supply finally meets demand, that is).

Starting today, GameStop is offering three separate bundles on its online store, each for $359.99 (which is $60 higher than the suggested retail price). There’s the Zelda: Breath of the Wild bundle, the Splatoon 2 bundle and the Mario Kart 8 bundle — each of which come with the console itself and the game.

You’re going to need a game to go along with your new console anyway, so why not pick up one of the three best games for the console at the same time that you buy the Switch? All three of these games are must-haves for any Switch owner, so if you’re going to buy a Switch anyway, pick your favorite game and pull the trigger. If it helps, you can read our reviews for Zelda, Mario Kart and Splatoon 2 first.

All three of these bundles appear to be available online at the time of writing, so check there first. If they sell out (which they definitely will eventually), you can try to call your local GameStop and see if they have any Switch bundles in stock. The bundles are expected to ship by August 1st.