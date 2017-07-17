Leak: This is what the Pixel 2 XL might look like

Google will launch two Pixel models this year, according to multiple independent reports, including one that’s going to look like the original Pixel and one that will embrace the full-screen design that’s in fashion this year. HTC will reportedly make the Pixel 2 based on the iPhone-like Pixel design it used last year, while LG has been tasked with creating the Pixel 2 XL, which will look a lot like the LG G6 and the Galaxy S8 when it comes to screen size.

A few days ago, we saw the first render from a trustworthy source that showed us what the Pixel 2 XL might look like. Based on that image, YouTube channel Concept Creator made the short video at the end of this post.

The Pixel 2 XL should have minimal side bezels and smaller top and bottom bezels as well, if all the leaks are accurate. The back is still made of glass and metal, but the glass part is slightly smaller and doesn’t include the rear-facing fingerprint sensor as is the case with previous Pixels.

As for the camera, we’re looking at a single-lens camera on the back instead of the dual-lens configuration most flagship phones have this year.

The video shows the Pixel 2 XL in various colors, likely based on the rumor that said Google is considering a few crazy color options for the 2017 Pixel models. These rumors haven’t yet been confirmed, but they certainly sound appealing.

Google should unveil the new 2017 Pixel handsets in late September or early October, although nothing is official at this point in time. If this is the real design of the Pixel 2 XL, it’s likely that we’ll see it in more leaks down the road, including actual pictures of the handset as we get closer to release. In the meantime, enjoy the following concept clip.