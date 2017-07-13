On Thursday morning, the nominations for the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards were announced at the Television Academy’s Wolf Theatre in Los Angeles, California. There are plenty of familiar shows on the list (House of Cards, Modern Family, Black-ish, Veep) but there are several exciting newcomers among the nominees as well (Westworld, Stranger Things, The Crown, The Handmaid’s Tale).

You can see the complete list of nominees below, and remember to tune in for the 69th Emmy Awards, hosted by Stephen Colbert, at 5:00 PM PT / 8:00 PM ET on CBS on September 17th.

Drama Series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

House of Cards

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Viola Davis (How to Get Away with Murder)

Claire Foy (The Crown)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Keri Russell (The Americans)

Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld)

Robin Wright (House of Cards)

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Anthony Hopkins (Westworld)

Matthew Rhys (The Americans)

Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan)

Kevin Spacey (House of Cards)

Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us)

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Uzo Aduba (Orange Is The New Black)

Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things)

Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Chrissy Metz (This Is Us)

Thandie Newton (Westworld)

Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)

David Harbour (Stranger Things)

Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us)

Michael Kelly (House Of Cards)

John Lithgow (The Crown)

Mandy Patinkin (Homeland)

Jeffrey Wright (Westworld)

Comedy Series

Atlanta

Black-ish

Master of None

Modern Family

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Veep

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Allison Janney (Mom)

Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)

Jane Fonda (Grace and Frankie)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep)

Lily Tomlin (Grace and Frankie)

Pamela Adlon (Better Things)

Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Aziz Ansari (Master of None)

Zach Galifianakis (Baskets)

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

William H. Macy (Shameless)

Jeffrey Tambor (Transparent)

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Vanessa Bayer (Saturday Night Live)

Anna Chlumsky (Veep)

Kathryn Hahn (Transparent)

Leslie Jones (Saturday Night Live)

Judith Light (Transparent)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Louie Anderson (Baskets)

Alec Baldwin (Saturday Night Live)

Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)

Ty Burrell (Modern Family)

Tony Hale (Veep)

Matt Walsh (Veep)

Limited Series

Big Little Lies

Fargo

Feud: Bette and Joan

The Night Of

Genius

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie



Carrie Coon (Fargo)

Felicity Huffman (American Crime)

Jessica Lange (Feud)

Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies)

Reese Witherspoon (Big Little Lies)

Susan Sarandon (Feud)

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Riz Ahmed (The Night Of)

Benedict Cumberbatch (Sherlock: The Lying Detective)

Robert De Niro (The Wizard of Lies)

Ewan McGregor (Fargo)

Geoffrey Rush (Genius)

John Turturro (The Night Of)

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Judy Davis (Feud: Bette And Joan)

Laura Dern (Big Little Lies)

Jackie Hoffman (Feud: Bette and Joan)

Regina King (American Crime)

Michelle Pfeiffer (The Wizard Of Lies)

Shailene Woodley (Big Little Lies)

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Bill Camp (The Night Of)

Alfred Molina (Feud: Bette And Joan)

Alexander Skarsgard (Big Little Lies)

David Thewlis (Fargo)

Stanley Tucci (Feud: Bette and Joan)

Michael Kenneth Williams (The Night Of)

Reality Competition

The Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

Project Runway

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Structured Reality Program

Antiques Roadshow

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives

Fixer Upper

Lip Sync Battle

Shark Tank

Who Do You Think You Are

Unstructured Reality Program

Born This Way

Deadliest Catch

Gaycation With Ellen Page

Intervention

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked

United Shades Of America: With W. Kamau Bell

Host for a Reality/Reality-Competition Program

Alec Baldwin (Match Game)

W. Kamau Bell (United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell)

RuPaul Charles (RuPaul’s Drag Race)

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn (Project Runway)

Gordon Ramsay (MasterChef Junior)

Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg (Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party)

Variety Talk Series

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Late Show With James Corden

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Real Time With Bill Maher

Variety Sketch Series

Billy On The Street

Documentary Now!

Drunk History

Portlandia

Saturday Night Live

Tracey Ullman’s Shows

Television Movie

Black Mirror: San Junipero

Dolly Parton’s Christmas Of Many Colors: Circle Of Love

The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks

Sherlock: The Lying Detective

The Wizard Of Lies

Animated Program

Archer

Bob’s Burgers

Elena and the Secret of Avalor

The Simpsons

South Park

Character Voice-Over Performance