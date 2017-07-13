On Thursday morning, the nominations for the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards were announced at the Television Academy’s Wolf Theatre in Los Angeles, California. There are plenty of familiar shows on the list (House of Cards, Modern Family, Black-ish, Veep) but there are several exciting newcomers among the nominees as well (Westworld, Stranger Things, The Crown, The Handmaid’s Tale).
You can see the complete list of nominees below, and remember to tune in for the 69th Emmy Awards, hosted by Stephen Colbert, at 5:00 PM PT / 8:00 PM ET on CBS on September 17th.
Drama Series
- Better Call Saul
- The Crown
- The Handmaid’s Tale
- Stranger Things
- This Is Us
- Westworld
- House of Cards
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
- Viola Davis (How to Get Away with Murder)
- Claire Foy (The Crown)
- Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)
- Keri Russell (The Americans)
- Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld)
- Robin Wright (House of Cards)
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
- Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)
- Anthony Hopkins (Westworld)
- Matthew Rhys (The Americans)
- Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan)
- Kevin Spacey (House of Cards)
- Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us)
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
- Uzo Aduba (Orange Is The New Black)
- Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things)
- Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale)
- Chrissy Metz (This Is Us)
- Thandie Newton (Westworld)
- Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
- Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)
- David Harbour (Stranger Things)
- Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us)
- Michael Kelly (House Of Cards)
- John Lithgow (The Crown)
- Mandy Patinkin (Homeland)
- Jeffrey Wright (Westworld)
Comedy Series
- Atlanta
- Black-ish
- Master of None
- Modern Family
- Silicon Valley
- Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
- Veep
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
- Allison Janney (Mom)
- Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)
- Jane Fonda (Grace and Frankie)
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep)
- Lily Tomlin (Grace and Frankie)
- Pamela Adlon (Better Things)
- Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
- Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)
- Aziz Ansari (Master of None)
- Zach Galifianakis (Baskets)
- Donald Glover (Atlanta)
- William H. Macy (Shameless)
- Jeffrey Tambor (Transparent)
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
- Vanessa Bayer (Saturday Night Live)
- Anna Chlumsky (Veep)
- Kathryn Hahn (Transparent)
- Leslie Jones (Saturday Night Live)
- Judith Light (Transparent)
- Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
- Louie Anderson (Baskets)
- Alec Baldwin (Saturday Night Live)
- Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)
- Ty Burrell (Modern Family)
- Tony Hale (Veep)
- Matt Walsh (Veep)
Limited Series
- Big Little Lies
- Fargo
- Feud: Bette and Joan
- The Night Of
- Genius
Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
- Carrie Coon (Fargo)
- Felicity Huffman (American Crime)
- Jessica Lange (Feud)
- Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies)
- Reese Witherspoon (Big Little Lies)
- Susan Sarandon (Feud)
Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
- Riz Ahmed (The Night Of)
- Benedict Cumberbatch (Sherlock: The Lying Detective)
- Robert De Niro (The Wizard of Lies)
- Ewan McGregor (Fargo)
- Geoffrey Rush (Genius)
- John Turturro (The Night Of)
Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
- Judy Davis (Feud: Bette And Joan)
- Laura Dern (Big Little Lies)
- Jackie Hoffman (Feud: Bette and Joan)
- Regina King (American Crime)
- Michelle Pfeiffer (The Wizard Of Lies)
- Shailene Woodley (Big Little Lies)
Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
- Bill Camp (The Night Of)
- Alfred Molina (Feud: Bette And Joan)
- Alexander Skarsgard (Big Little Lies)
- David Thewlis (Fargo)
- Stanley Tucci (Feud: Bette and Joan)
- Michael Kenneth Williams (The Night Of)
Reality Competition
- The Amazing Race
- American Ninja Warrior
- Project Runway
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Top Chef
- The Voice
Structured Reality Program
- Antiques Roadshow
- Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
- Fixer Upper
- Lip Sync Battle
- Shark Tank
- Who Do You Think You Are
Unstructured Reality Program
- Born This Way
- Deadliest Catch
- Gaycation With Ellen Page
- Intervention
- RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked
- United Shades Of America: With W. Kamau Bell
Host for a Reality/Reality-Competition Program
- Alec Baldwin (Match Game)
- W. Kamau Bell (United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell)
- RuPaul Charles (RuPaul’s Drag Race)
- Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn (Project Runway)
- Gordon Ramsay (MasterChef Junior)
- Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg (Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party)
Variety Talk Series
- Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
- The Late Late Show With James Corden
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
- Real Time With Bill Maher
Variety Sketch Series
- Billy On The Street
- Documentary Now!
- Drunk History
- Portlandia
- Saturday Night Live
- Tracey Ullman’s Shows
Television Movie
- Black Mirror: San Junipero
- Dolly Parton’s Christmas Of Many Colors: Circle Of Love
- The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks
- Sherlock: The Lying Detective
- The Wizard Of Lies
Animated Program
- Archer
- Bob’s Burgers
- Elena and the Secret of Avalor
- The Simpsons
- South Park
Character Voice-Over Performance
- Dee Bradley Baker (American Dad!)
- Kevin Kline (Bob’s Burgers)
- Kristen Schaal (BoJack Horseman)
- Mo Collins (F Is For Family)
- Seth MacFarlane (Family Guy)
- Nancy Cartwright (The Simpsons)