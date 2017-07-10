Tesla’s first Model 3 is off the production line, and there’s video to prove it

Over the weekend, Tesla proved a number of skeptics wrong when the first Model 3 rolled off the production line as initially promised. In celebration of the occasion, Elon Musk published a few photos of the world’s first Model 3, a car that was actually gifted to Musk himself by a Tesla board member. Alongside the new Model 3 photos, a video highlighting the first Model 3 off of the production line also surfaced online over the weekend.

The video was taken at Tesla HQ and provides us with a clear look at Tesla’s highly anticipated mass market EV.

So while we now have a clear look at the final Model 3 design from an exterior perspective, it remains to be seen what the Model 3 interior is going to look like. Nonetheless, a few spy shots of the interior have surfaced online over the past few weeks. As evidenced below, the photos suggest that the final Model 3 design will feature an elegant wood trim interior. Come July, it will be interesting to see if the final steering wheel design is what we see below or if Tesla has a few surprises up its sleeve. Recall that Elon Musk last year said that the Model 3 steering wheel design would feel like a spaceship.

@HBL_Cosmin Wait until you see the real steering controls and system for the 3. It feels like a spaceship. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 3, 2016

With Model 3 production already underway, and with the next 30 Model 3 vehicles set to be delivered to early reservation holders later this month, the real test for Tesla will center on its ability to ramp up production to meet swelling demand. If all goes according to plan, deliveries will begin in earnest later this year, with Tesla hoping to ramp up production to 40,000 units sometime in 2018.