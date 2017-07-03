Updated Model S and Model X now offer buyers more bang for the buck

Earlier this year, Tesla CEO Elon Musk addressed complaints regarding Tesla’s penchant for constantly rolling out improvements to its Model S and Model X fleet. In short, some Tesla owners weren’t too happy to spend a lot of money on a brand new car only to see Tesla roll out better spec’d models for the same price not too much later. Taking an unapologetic stance, Musk said that “Tesla will never stop innovating. People are buying the wrong car if they expect this. There will be major [revisions] every 12 to 18 months.”

True to form, Tesla over the weekend quietly improved the raw acceleration on the company’s non-performance Model S and Model X vehicles. Originally posted by Electrek, folks interested in picking up Tesla’s entry-level vehicles will now be getting a little bit more bang for their buck. Note that the following enhancements are hardware-based which is to say that current Model S and Model X owners are out of luck.

On the Model S 75 and Model S 75D, the 0-60 times now stand at 4.3 and 4.2 seconds, down from 5.5 and 5.2 seconds respectively. Meanwhile, the Model S 100D can now go from 0-60 in 4.1 seconds, a slight improvement over its previous 0-60 time of 4.2 seconds.

On the SUV front, the Model X 75D saw its 0-60 time whittled down to 4.9 seconds from 6 second while the Model X 100D saw its 0-60 time go from 5.2 seconds down to 4.7 seconds.

Of course, the most interesting Tesla news of the day came from Elon Musk himself who recently relayed that Model 3 deliveries will begin in early July. Of course, the big caveat there is that the early deliveries will only encompass 30 vehicles and will be handed over to the first 30 reservation holders, presumably all Tesla employees.