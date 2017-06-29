The macOS High Sierra public beta is available for you to try right now

A few weeks ago, Apple told us all about the latest version of macOS that it’s cooked up. Called High Sierra, it has the usual fancy new features we expect from Apple’s team of captive programmers.

It won’t be officially released until the fall, but thanks to the magic of the macOS public beta program, you can download it for any compatible Mac right now.

In order to get your device running the beta, you’ll need to head to the beta link here. You’ll have to enroll for the public beta program if you aren’t already, and then register your device and get the download update.

Before you commit to the beta, you should remember that this is beta software, and history has shown it’s going to be rammed full of bugs. Apple normally cautions that you should only use the software on devices that are dedicated to development, and you definitely shouldn’t put it on a computer that you rely on to always work.

The biggest change in macOS High Sierra is probably one that you’ll notice the least: the new file system. Apple has changed from HFS+ to APFS, the file system already used by iOS devices. It’s much more powerful and flexible than the file system currently used, and should allow for better management, greater compatibility with future versions of iOS and faster indexing.