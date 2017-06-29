Google Play is hosting a huge sale on must-have Android apps and movies

In a couple of weeks, Amazon is going to host the biggest summer sale of the year, but let’s forget all about that for a second. Google is having a massive Google Play sale right now, and everything is discounted, including apps, movies, books, and music.

The sale runs through July 6th for apps, games, books, and music, while movies and TV shows get an extra week of special prices.

The movie rentals will be priced at $0.99 during the period, and you’ll get 50% off new TV show releases.

When it comes to Android apps, games included, you can expect a variety of exclusive discounts and promotions. Some in-app purchases will drop to 50% for one-year commitments for apps including New York Times, Runtastic, Memrise, NeuroNation, and TuneIn.

Games, meanwhile, are discounted at up to 80%, and you can expect in-app purchase discounts as well. Premium games included FINAL FANTASY TACTICS, Star Wars: KOTOR, Call of Duty: Black Ops Zombies, Reigns, Hitman Sniper, and Lara Croft GO will be discounted during the period.

If you subscribe to Google Play music during the period, you’ll get up to four months for free, while book discounts go anywhere between 50% to 80% off the regular price.

All you need to take advantage of these deals is a Google account — which you probably already have — with some form of payment attached to it.

To learn more details about Google’s special Google Play promotion check out the official announcement at this link.