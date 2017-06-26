Every Raid Boss discovered in Pokemon Go so far, and how to beat them

With the first anniversary of Pokemon Go swiftly approaching, developer Niantic has been hard at work on several massive updates for the record-breaking mobile game. We began to see the fruits of its labor last week when Raid Battles were added to the game alongside the highly-anticipated gym overhaul. Raid Battles occur when a Boss Pokemon takes over a Gym. Up to 20 trainers can cooperate to beat the boss, which will give them the chance to catch the boss and collect rare items from the Gym.

But before you go rushing out to take on a Raid Boss, you should probably know what you’re up against.

There are currently five tiers of difficulty in Pokemon Go Raid Battles. Tiers 1 and 2 are represented by pink eggs on top of gyms, tiers 3 and 4 will hatch from a yellow egg and tier 5 will supposedly come in the form of a dark egg. While the feature has only just been introduced and there is still plenty we don’t know, Pokemon Go Hub has put together a running list of the Boss Pokemon in each tier. Below, we’ve listed all of them alongside their corresponding weaknesses so that you’ll know how to beat them:

Raid Boss Boss CP Tier Egg Weakness Magikarp 1165 1 Pink Electric, Grass Bayleef 4375 1 Pink Fire Quilava 5085 1 Pink Rock, Water Croconaw 5207 1 Pink Electric, Grass Muk 11200 2 Pink Psychic, Ground Weezing 11245 2 Pink Psychic, Ground Electabuzz 11311 2 Pink Ground Magmar 11610 2 Pink Rock, Water Exeggutor 12633 2 Pink Fire, Bug Ghost Vaporeon 16696 3 Yellow Electric, Grass Arcanine 17832 3 Yellow Water, Ground Machamp 18144 3 Yellow Psychic Gengar 19768 3 Yellow Dark, Ghost Jolteon 19883 3 Yellow Ground Flareon 21155 3 Yellow Water, Ground Alakazam 22646 3 Yellow Dark, Ghost Lapras 21768 4 Yellow Fighting, Grass, Electric Blastoise 24162 4 Yellow Electric, Grass Snorlax 25419 4 Yellow Fighting Venasaur 26921 4 Yellow Fire, Psychic Charizard 28485 4 Yellow Water, Ground Rhydon 30512 4 Yellow Fighting Tyranitar 34707 4 Yellow Fighting

It has yet to be confirmed, but tier 5 is expected to consist of Legendary Pokemon, such as Articuno, Zapdos, Mewtwo, Lugia and Ho-oh. This would line up with the original announcement trailer, which showed a group of trainers gathered in Times Square, all trying to defeat Mewtwo together.