Apple just released iOS 11 Public Beta 1 – here’s how to get it right now

The moment many of you have been waiting for is finally here: iOS 11 public beta 1 has been released, which means you can finally install it on your iPhone or iPad. And it’s all effortless to upgrade to iOS 11 from your existing iOS 10.3.2 installation. In fact, it’s also simple to downgrade back to the more stable iOS version if iOS 11 proves to be too buggy to you. In this post, you’ll find everything you need to know.

Just a few days ago, Apple issued iOS 11 beta 2 to developers, a release that brings several new features and improvements. iOS 11 beta 2 is also fairly easy to install, but you still need to hunt down a developer profile on Google to get things started. That’s why you should go for the public program instead.

Before you start, make sure you update your iPhone or iPad to the latest public iOS version and back up your data. If anything goes wrong during your iOS 11 public beta experience, you’ll be glad you had everything backed up. Then go to Apple’s website to register for the beta program. Note that you can also sign up for the macOS High Sierra and watchOS 4.0 updates if you so desire.

Once that’s done, you’ll have to install a public beta profile on your iPhone by following Apple’s instructions. Then, you’ll have to go to the Settings app and update to iOS 11 Public Beta 1. It’ll be the equivalent of iOS 11 Beta 2 that developers got last week.

Going forward, every time Apple updates the developer beta version, the public beta will also receive the same update. You can run the beta until Apple releases the final iOS 11 version in September. Every update will be available itself automatically as long as you have the profile installed.

If you wish to downgrade to iOS 10.3 at any time, just follow the instructions at this link.