How to install iOS 11 beta 2 right now without a developer account or a PC

Apple on Wednesday issued beta updates across the board, including iOS, macOS, and watchOS, which are available to developers right now. iOS 11 beta 2 is, of course, the more exciting software of the bunch, as the iPhone is Apple’s most important product. iOS 11 beta 2 is still meant to be installed and tested by developers, and a public beta isn’t yet here. But that doesn’t mean you can’t install it right away on your supported iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

In previous years, running developer betas on unregistered devices was a bit trickier than it is right now. The process of installing iOS betas on developer machines has been streamlined, and Apple doesn’t seem to mind that non-developers run the software. After all, they’re still helping Apple test out the new release.

All you need to get things started is an official iOS 11 beta config profile, which can be found online — just Google it.

Once that is done, just head to the Settings app, and the iOS 11 beta 2 update will present itself just as a regular software update. Downloaded it as you’d normally do with any iOS release, and let it run its course.

Make sure you back up your data before you start. Then, ensure that you have a good wireless connection and enough battery life to complete the process — if you need more information, check out the video on how to install iOS betas without a developer account at this link.

Once the iPhone or iPad boots back up, you’ll be able to experience iOS 11 beta 2. At any time, you can revert back to the latest stable iOS release, if the beta is too buggy for day to day usage — here’s how to do that.

The public iOS 11 beta release should be available soon enough, and you might be better off waiting for that release. It’ll have the same features as the latest iOS 11 beta that developers run. In this case, the public beta should be similar to iOS 11 beta 2, but that’s assuming Apple launches the public version this week.