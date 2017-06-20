This is our best look yet at the OnePlus 5

In just a few hours, OnePlus will take the wraps off a device that’s hardly a secret. We practically know everything there is to know about it, and there’s even a video preview of the phone that was published on YouTube a day before the actual event. Before that, OnePlus and Amazon pushed a TV commercial for the new handset in India. With all that in mind, you’d think there wouldn’t be any OnePlus 5 leaks left for the phone’s actual launch day. But you’d be wrong.

Evan Blass posted on VentureBeat the official press render of the phone, that shows both the front and rear sides of the OnePlus 5. This is probably the best look at OnePlus’s iPhone 7 Plus clone, as previous teasers only showed partial areas of the phone’s front and rear sides.

Yes, the iPhone 7 Plus influences are inescapable in this OnePlus design, no matter what OnePlus would tell you.

OnePlus already told The Verge that their iPhone 7 Plus copycat will be more expensive than last year’s OnePlus 3 versions, without specifying an actual price. Blass says that an unconfirmed rumor puts base pricing between $479 and $539.

That’s in line with recent price leaks from Europe and India. If accurate, that’s still a lot cheaper than a brand new iPhone 7 or Galaxy S8. In fact, all flagship devices are priced at around $650, give or take, so the OnePlus 5 is still a great deal.

OnePlus 5 will unveil the phone at 12:00 PM EST, at which point we’ll know for sure how much the handset will cost, and when it’ll be available in a store near you.