Reliable insider suggests the Galaxy Note 7 will launch sooner than we thought

After a series of reports said that Samsung intends to unveil the Galaxy Note 8 in late August or early September, around the IFA tech event in Berlin, Germany, a new leak says the phone will be out even sooner than that.

Chinese leaker of Weibo fame Ice Universe said on Monday that Samsung has already settled on the Galaxy Note 8’s launch date. Apparently, the Galaxy Note 8 will be unveiled in New York City during the third week of August in New York City.

If accurate, it means the Galaxy Note 8 will be unveiled anywhere between August 14th and August 20th, which would be up to two weeks earlier than the most recent estimates. Let’s just hope that rushing to market to beat Apple’s newest iPhone, a strategy that killed the Galaxy Note 7 last year, will work this time around.

The same leaker posted on Twitter an image that shows an alleged screen protector for the handset, that indicates the Galaxy Note 8 will have an Infinity display with extremely thin bezels, just like the Galaxy S8 before it. The phone is also expected to share some of the Galaxy S8’s specs, although it’ll have a few unique features, including a dual lens camera and a built-in S Pen stylus.

Galaxy Note8 protective film pic.twitter.com/80NWAsJ4N8 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) June 16, 2017

Before the Galaxy Note 8 arrives, Samsung will relaunch last year’s failed Galaxy Note 7 as the Galaxy Note FE. The safe phablet will sport the same design and hardware as its predecessor. The only thing that’s going to be changed is the battery.