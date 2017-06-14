What if the Google Pixel 2 looked like this?

The first revealing Google Pixel 2 rumor arrived a few days ago, with the news that HTC might not be making the Google Pixel 2 XL, as was initially expected. Instead, that job went to LG, and there’s evidence that Google’s Taimen is indeed an LG device — though nobody is calling it Pixel 2 XL at the moment. We’ll remind you that Taimen is the codename of one of the three devices Google was working on, one that described a device even bigger than the original Pixel XL.

On top of that, a benchmark listing revealed the Google Pixel 2 XL will have the same 18:9 ratio seen in 2017 handsets that feature all-screen designs, such as the Galaxy S8 and the LG G6.

So what if the Google Pixel 2 looks like this:

Image Source: Deepal Pallav Suthar

This isn’t a leak but a render posted by a designer on Google+ all the way back in February. Yes, Google+ still exist and people still use it.

Deepal Pallav Suthar imagined a Google Pixel 2 that’s somewhat similar to its predecessor. However, the phone does sport a full-screen design and a dual lens camera on the back. A fingerprint sensor is also present on the back, and the ugliest thing about the Google Pixel is still there — that strange mix of metal and glass on the rear.

Image Source: Deepal Pallav Suthar

The renders show various color options for the handset and suggest that Google would retain the 3.5mm headphone jack for at least one more year.

Image Source: Deepal Pallav Suthar

Google confirmed earlier this year that it’ll launch the new Pixel phones at some point in the fall, roughly a year after the first-gen Pixels hit stores. Google also said that the Pixel 2 will still be just as expensive as the first generation.