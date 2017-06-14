You can’t rely on much in this crazy world, but at least you can rely on us sharing a new roundup of the best paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free each weekday. We’ve got eight good ones for you to check out on Wednesday, including an insanely rare sale on CityMaps2Go Pro.

These are paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app, you will be charged.

CityMaps2Go Pro

Normally $9.99.

Design your trip with CityMaps2Go, the ultimate app for travelers who want to be prepared wherever they go. Discover amazing places, save and organize them in lists & share them with your friends. Travelling without internet access? No problem! CityMaps2Go also includes detailed downloadable offline maps and guides. Join the 20 million travelers worldwide who trust CityMaps2Go for their trips, and be prepared wherever you go! What others say about CityMaps2Go:

“One of the best travel apps for 2016”, Forbes.com

“Essential app for travelers”, Time Magazine

“One of the best offline maps apps”, WSJ

“Maps without racking up roaming costs”, Macworld And here’s why millions of travelers love CityMaps2Go:

▶ PLAN TRIPS: Remember and save all the places you would like to visit. Create lists and have your travel ideas ready when you need them. ▶ SHARE WITH FRIENDS: Share your travel plans with your friends. Planning your trips with others made easy with CityMaps2Go. ▶ WORKS OFFLINE: CityMaps2Go works online and offline. Saving you from data roaming charges in foreign cities or connectivity problems in national parks. ▶ WORLDWIDE COVERAGE: CityMaps2Go covers the whole world. More than 150 countries, 60000 destinations, and 50 million places!! ▶ IN-DEPTH CONTENT: CityMaps2Go features photos as well as comprehensive and up-to-date information. ▶ DETAILED MAPS: Explore your saves on a detailed worldwide map. Navigate streets, foot paths, and bikeways wherever you are. ▶ SEARCH AND DISCOVER: Search a specific place by name or browse by categories like restaurants, architecture, hotels, shops, bars, etc. ▶ BACKUP AND SYNC: Create an user account and login from any of your iOS devices.

__________________________________________________ A note on battery life:

We’ve spent years developing and improving the location technology that powers CityMaps2Go, making it extremely power efficient. But, as with all apps of this type, please note that continued use of GPS running in the background can significantly decrease battery life.

Download CityMaps2Go Pro

Awesome Lists

Normally $3.99.

Awesome Lists a designed as a simple and elegant solution to all the lists you make. It’s uses are only limited by your imagination. With an emphasis on quick entry, a clean interface, as well as data that syncs to all your devices in real time, the app is simple but very powerful. Features: • Create colorful and fun lists

• Cloud syncing to all your devices

• A simple and clean interface

• Fast data entry What could you use Awesome Lists for? Well here’s a list: • To do Lists

• Shopping Lists

• Packing Lists

• Inventories

• Bucket Lists

• Wish Lists

• Needed Items

• Projects

• Checklists

• Goals

• Outlines and Points to cover

• Places to visit

• Your Favorite Things

• And Much More! Give Awesome Lists a try. We think you are going to love it!

Download Awesome Lists

STAR CAT Adventure

Normally $0.99.

Crashed and lost in space, Star Cat wishes to see his family again and return home. At the cusp of giving up, a glimmer of hope appears and a light descends to help. Follow the Star as it leads you through a fantastic adventure unlike any other! – Seven beautifully illustrated galaxies with 43 unique worlds Adventure through: Juicy Fruity

Moon Delight

Cluster Funk

Candy Gloss

Deep See

Crystal Glare

Flame Thrilled – Every level is a totally different experience and no enemy is repeated – Use power-ups: Shooting Stars

Moon Rocks

Rockets

Flaming Marshmallows

Water Bubbles

Inflatable Planets

Ice Cubes – Featuring an irresistibly original soundtrack – Don’t worry Star Cat, the fun has just begun >’-‘<

Download STAR CAT Adventure

Login Security

Normally $0.99.

Login Security is a Universal App.where you can store and manage all your logins for social networks or other websites (like credit card, web banking, online shops, etc.). You can add/edit/remove saved logins: add username, password, site name and icon. It has a button to show/hide passwords and a Create Password screen for you to generate passwords up to 30 characters, including numbers and specials. -NO web server needed

-Generate random passwords and copy them to Clipboard

-Save/edit logins – username, password, site name and icon

Download Login Security

RAMBOAT

$4.99 world leader character in-app purchase currently free.

Ramboat: Shoot and Dash uniquely blends the genres of arcade, shooter and runner games, producing the best game of frantic action and endless adventures. Help Mambo and his crazy troop of heroes to escape from hundreds of enemies, jumping and dodging as quickly as possible on the backs of some of the most picturesque crafts whilst firing immensely powerful weapons. Do you like shooting games? Are you addicted to run and jump? Then you’ll LOVE Ramboat! Download Ramboat: Shoot and Dash now on mobile or tablet completely FREE! Survive an army of soldiers, paratroopers, rocket launchers and enemy submarines, dodge a hail of bullets while you unload all your artillery on them. During your run, get power ups to increase your firepower and collect coins to upgrade your guns, ships and statistics. Your escape begins, but your enemies will not let you go easily… With simple movements of your finger you will have to avoid an infinite number of bullets and destroy the enemy army on your war toward salvation. Armed from head to toe you will quickly sail through the most dangerous waters. Improve your gear and boat with the gold you earn in each battle and become the hero your military team have been waiting for. Jump or dive, forward or backward, what if we activate the bullet time? In wartime, anything goes! Feel the blistering pace and the heat of battle in your hands. Assault all scenarios with your favorite hero and resist each challenge with strength. You have never seen before such an exciting and funny shooter game! What is the biggest combo you can get? Complete all the missions and challenges to increase your military rank! Game features: ORIGINAL MISSIONS AND STAGES

Rush through +9 incredibles stages that increase the difficulty and fun. The best endless shooter game!

Hundreds of quests and missions! Complete as many as you can to earn coins to buy new gear in the Armory, and gain exp to raise your level and your military rank.

Tons of hidden achievements rewarded with a medal of honor. Can you unlock all the medals and be the best soldier among your friends? POWERFUL ARSENAL

Become a killer and shoot +7 potent weapons like the homing missile, machine gun, flamethrower, classic pistol, laser and more!

Upgrade your guns and increase their power, shooting rate… Boost your firepower and hit the enemy lines!

Try +15 marvelous gadgets and go to war fully equipped! Have you ever activated slow motion to bring death to all enemies? COLLECT ALL CHARACTERS AND BOATS

Try +12 unique band members, each with their special equipment and skills.

Race with +12 speedy and mighty boats like a luxury yacht, a pirate ship… or a shark! Can you collect them all? FUNNY GAME MODES

Classic action adventure ARCADE style with original twists. The ultimate endless shooting runner.

Play with a friend in MULTIPLAYER and double the fun. Who will kill more enemies?

Do you want a challenge? Try the ELITE MODE if you have what it takes. Shoot and kill like a pro!

Enjoy playing to five card POKER to multiply your coins and get juicy bonuses and gear. QUALITY DETAILS

Very easy to play and completely FREE!!

Simple and intuitive interface. Jump and shoot with one finger!

Awesome 2D graphics, with fascinating HD effects of light and color. You’ll love this runner game!

Brutal music and sound effects that make you run and jump even faster!

Sync with your Facebook or Google Play profile and share your score with all your friends!

Download RAMBOAT

MemoMa

Normally $3.99.

MemoMa is a simple note taking app. It saves your notes in your calendar, which means you can read the same notes from any devices or web sites as long as the same calendar can be configured. Your notes can be displayed next to other calendar events. Having both your notes and your events on a single timeline makes the context easier to understand when you review them. Also, because the data is on your calendar, it’s synced across devices automatically and seamlessly. You can move your notes from MemoMa to other apps if your calendar supports exporting, such as CSV. Because your notes are saved reliably on portable media, you don’t have to worry about losing them when you upgrade your OS or purchase a new device. What It Can Do:

– Write a plain text note with non-animated emojis.

– Show notes and events on the same timeline, all expanded (no need to tap each item).

– Off-line access.

– Automatic syncing when online.

– Spotlight search or search within app

– Supports iPad & Apple Watch What It Can NOT Do:

– No tags

– No formatted text

– No images or videos.

Download MemoMa

Flick Champions Winter Sports

Normally $0.99.

Take to the slopes, ice-rinks, and snow in this winter sports-themed edition of Flick Champions. Choose a nation to represent in seven winter sports including Slalom, Ski Jumping, Ice Hockey and more. This app offers in-app purchases. You may restrict in-app purchasing using your device settings. GO FOR GOLD

Pick a country and lead them to victory. Master the art of flicking to win the gold trophy in 18 challenging cup events. Alternatively, create your own Olympic playlists in Champ mode. GET YOUR SKATES ON

Try your fingers at eight chilly events including Slalom, Skating, Ski Jumping, Ice Hockey, Curling Snowball fight, Biathlon and Sledges. ENHANCED PERFORMANCE

Earn experience as you play and unlock up to 30 items such as a speed boosts, perfect finishes and more. GAME FEATURES

• Eight sports to play; Slalom, Skating, Ski Jumping, Ice Hockey, Curling, Snowball Fight, Biathlon, Sledges.

• Choose your nation and go for gold in 18 cups.

• Prove yourself each day with Daily Challenges.

• Give those fingers a work out with flick and swipe controls.

• Universal; plays great on iPhone, iPod touch and iPad.

Download Flick Champions Winter Sports

Flick Champions Summer Sports

Normally $0.99.

The Flick Champions are taking on the World! Get in the sporting mood this summer with Flick Champions Summer Sports. Featuring nine classic tests of human endurance including, Running, the Hammer Throw, Javelin, Kayaking and more! Put your fingers to the test in this dose of addictive sporting fun! Prove you are the champion once again! GOLD MEDAL WINNING FEATURES

• Nine sports to play; Boxing, Running, Volleyball, Handball, Kayaking, Hammer Throw, Javelin, Swimming and Synchronized Swimming.

• Get your nation to the top with the World Medal Rankings, earn a gold for every 1000XP.

• New Championship mode lets you take on the ultimate test with increasingly tough sporting challenges.

• A new Daily Challenge is generated every day for ultimate replay value!

• 40 game changing items to collect and use to give you the edge!

• Choose your nation and customise your kit.

• Universal; plays great on iPhone, iPod touch and iPad.

Download Flick Champions Summer Sports