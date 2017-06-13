New day, new batch of the best paid iPhone and iPad apps you can find that are on sale for free. Yesterday’s roundup of premium iOS apps on sale was a solid one, and you’ll still find a few freebies in there if you head back and check it out. We’ve got a fresh list for you on Tuesday though, and you’ll find them all below.

Flow

Normally $4.99.

Overwhelmed by your mobile inbox? Flow presents your mail as a continuous feed, allowing you to review and act on your mail without ever losing context, and marking each mail as read when it is scrolled above mid screen. Tame your mobile inbox! Install on your iPhone today! * For the time being Flow works with Gmail / Google Apps, iCloud, Outlook/Hotmail, Yahoo, QQ mail, 163 mail and all other IMAP mail services.

* We do not store emails on our server.

* Flow is not for everyone, but some people would addicted to it.

Week Calendar Pro

Normally $1.99.

A different approach to working with calendars. Fully customizable week calendar to link all your calendars to. Week Calendar Pro allows you to fully customize what you what to see on your calendar through a nice drop down preset that you can quickly switch between.

Add unlimited presets to filter out:

– Days (show/hide any day)

– Select which calendars to show

– Select up to three working weeks (15 days)

– Zoom in/out on hours or view 24 hours

– Select which day is first day of week

– Tap and hold to add new event

– Drag existing events to reschdule

– and many more to discover …

Magic Pic Frame

Normally $1.99.

Combine multiple photos into one beautifully framed picture with borders instantly, share your story!

You can create unique and beautiful framed compositions by selecting a theme and a frame layout. Arrange your photos into the frames, pinch to zoom and swipe to get the perfect composition. Make your photos with 150+ poster layouts. ◉ KEY FEATURES

• 150 adjustable Layouts.

• 65 amazing Effects to apply individual photo.

• 600 well designed Sticker Pack

• Easily move photo positions (Pan/Zoom/Rotate/Move)

• With more fonts to decorate the layout.

My Speaking Clock

Normally $0.99.

A speaking Alarm Clock with beautiful design and animation.

Turn your Phone into Digital clock by using this app and have option to set alarm in it.

In place of ringtone, a human voice will wake you up . you can set your name and short TODO description in voice. Feature:

1. option to set main screen brightness.

2. option to set clock brightness

3. to set alarm

4. add TO DO task at time of setting alarm and human voice will tell about it when alarm will triggered . so you will not able to forgot important task

5. at time of alarm triggered , human voice will tell you about weather info of your location.

6. screen brightness and volume will increase automatically when alarm will triggered . Battery Saving :

To save battery you can put main screen brightness and clock brightness to minimum .

App will fetch location data only when alarm will triggered, it will not fetch location when clock screen is ON or alarm is set .

Weather data will also fetch only once. so it will also save your mobile data and battery.

Note : alarm will work if you run app in foreground. use this app as clock and alarm. Thank you!

Gladiator Heroes

Epic chest in-app purchase normally $19.99, currently free.

Construct gladiator academies, armories, infirmaries, government buildings, and arenas as you unlock a diverse map, with jungles, deserts, mountains, and volcanoes. Build, manage, and defend your territory, as you conquer new worlds and solidify your place in history. What you do in life echoes in eternity, so step into the arena and defend your empire, in Gladiator Heroes! You are both a warrior and an emperor in this new and exciting strategy game. The more prosperous your empire becomes, the better the gladiators and weaponry that you acquire. Design, train and outfit your warriors, and then lead them into deadly battles where they can show off their newly acquired skills and weapons. Bask in the glory as your small village grows into a formidable empire, and your young, untrained gladiators become the most fearsome opponents. Show your strength and defend your honor in Gladiator Heroes. Those who are about to die, salute you! GAME FEATURES:

* MULTIPLAYER! Play with friends and compete in the rankings. Discover new player divisions and the auto combat feature.

* You control the construction and growth of your cities.

* Fight in a variety of impressive arenas throughout the empire, from sweltering deserts to snowy tundra

* Win gold, weaponry, and new skills in deadly showdowns

* Place your gladiators strategically to take out their opponents

* Design, name and train your gladiators, then watch at they evolve into indomitable killers The game includes subscriptions! Become a VIP and you’ll be able to construct two buildings at once, and cut healing times in half. Please note that Gladiator Heroes is completely free to play, however you will have the option to buy some in-game items for real money. If you prefer not to use this feature, please disable in-app purchases in your mobile device’s settings. Although this game is compatible with iOS 8 and up, it is recommended for iOS 9.

PrivateShare

Normally $0.99.

Are you looking to transfer files between your phone over WiFi or BT? “PrivateShare – WiFi Share, Transfer, Send Files” helps you manage, send or transfer files between mobile devices over wireless connection, no internet or USB cable needed. With the unique file sharing feature over WiFi or Bluetooth using the Wire Sharing app, you can save your data costs while transferring files over devices.

PrivateShare has an easy interface to browse and connect to devices and then initiate file transfer. This is very useful for fast file transfer feature. “PrivateShare” is a lightweight web server that lets you upload and download files to/from your phone or tablet over a wireless connection. The app also includes a bluetooth based chat feature to allow you to chat with anyone seamlessly over a bluetooth connection. **********************

APP FEATURES

**********************

“PrivateShare – WiFi Share, Transfer, Send Files” is the most unique file sharing application to share files over WiFi. Here are the feature of the app that make is unique among all other apps –

Upload or download multiple files at once

Connect up to 10 devices with this FTP

Apply filters and crop images

Capture and share image and video files

Automatic device discovery and connection

Chat Messenger with Video, Image and Audio sending capabilities

Easy connection using WiFi or bluetooth

Best file transfer app to transfer photos, videos, music files, etc.

Ultra fast file transfer app. Much faster than bluetooth file transfer

Apply filters and crop images ADDITIONAL FEATURES WITH IN APP PURCHASES:

‐Automatic device discovery and connection

‐Chat Messenger with Video, Image and Audio sending capabilities

-Image manipulation capabilities For smooth functioning and file transfer, you must ensure your connecting devices are connected on the same WiFi network. The app is free to use. So, what are you waiting for? Download this unique app – “PrivateShare – WiFi Share, Transfer, Send Files” now to get started.

Cut for Stories

Normally $0.99.

Do you use often Instagram Stories? Would you be able to upload pictures of any size and format without cropping or adapt with tedious procedures? From today, you do all this in two clicks. “Cut for Stories” is the app for you: use without problems any kind of photo’s size, square, small, horizontal, a screenshot, a saved picture from any other application or from the web, etc. All in a few seconds:

– Take or choose a photo from your library (no 24-hour limit)

– Select a background color

– Save the image The exported photos will have perfect size for your Story on Instagram! “Cut for Stories”, download it now!

dB meter

Normally $0.99.

dBA Meter app well calibrated with professional noise meter tool OKTAVA 110A-PRO. Measure sound SPL level/noise:

-Current average SPL level

-Peak SPL level

-Average maximum SPL level

-Absolute maximum SPL level Graph histogram for (change in settings):

-Current average SPL level

-Peak SPL level Additional features:

-Save measurements

-Upside down orientation to easy use. To reset maximum or average maximum – just tap on it.

You can self calibrate it in settings (range from -20.0dB to +20.0dB SPL)

Beat Stomper

Normally $1.99.

Music, Neon light, Geometry.

Jump, Hold , Stomp.

The perfect combination of pure joy.

It is born for you, and you are born for it. What are you waiting for?

Quest – Task Manager

Normally $0.99.

Are you bored of all the chores and work you need to do? Well be bored no longer, with Quest! Now, you can turn all of your daily boring tasks into quests, and embark on a journey to level up your life! Quest is a task manager that rewards you with experience points each time you complete something, and you can level up with enough of them. But beware – forget to complete a task by its due date, and you’ll lose points! Bored of being alone? Then add your friends to the game as well and compete for the top spot as Productivity King! All of your tasks also sync across multiple devices, so you’ll always have your quests with you no matter where you go.

