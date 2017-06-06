Video walkthrough shows off the most important new iOS 11 features and tricks

Apple’s iOS 11 is finally official, which means you can already try it out for yourself if you’re comfortable with running the first iOS 11 betas that Apple made available after the WWDC 2017 keynote. The software update is chock full of new features, and we shouldn’t be surprised. After all, this is the iPhone’s tenth anniversary that will mark the launch of a special iPhone. And the iPhone 8 can’t run a “boring” version of iOS.

While at first, it may seem very similar to iOS 10, and that’s certainly true, there are plenty of major changes inside iOS 11 that will make you forget about last year’s iPhone operating system, as you get used to the new tricks.

A fresh video from YouTube channel EverythingApplePro walks us through some of the most important changes in iOS 11.

We’re looking at a lock screen redesign, with new notifications, gestures, and music player. iOS 11 also gets new animations and transitions while iMessage has been redesigned to bring to the forefront Apple’s iMessage store. Messages, as well as photos and videos, now occupy less space on a device, freeing up more storage to the user.

The Control Center got one of the most important upgrades. Not only is it redesigned, but it’s user-customizable, and it can get pretty crowded in there. 3D Touch is supported across the board, and it comes with new animations.

Siri is getting a pretty big update as well. The assistant gets a new voice, a new interface and icon, as well as new tricks. You can even translate words, and text to Siri, if you can’t use voice. to control it.

These are just some of the iOS 11 features shown in the following clip, so check the full video to see all the hot new features inside Apple’s iOS 11, including Apple Maps updates, new camera features, the redesigned App Store, and more.