How the iPhone 8 will look next to the iPhone 7, the Google Pixel and other top phones

The upcoming iPhone 8 is perhaps the most highly anticipated iPhone release we’ve seen since Steve Jobs first unveiled the original iPhone back in 2007. And with good reason, the iPhone 8 will not only introduce a new form factor, but will reportedly come jam-packed with a number of advanced new features and compelling system enhancements. From improved battery life to support for augmented reality features, it’s no surprise that many analysts are anticipating that the iPhone 8 will usher in the biggest refresh cycle Apple has experienced to date.

Now seeing as how the iPhone form factor has essentially remained unchanged since 2014’s iPhone 6, the iPhone 8’s rumored edgeless display is without question the feature users appear to be most excited about. What’s more, recent rumblings from the rumor mill suggest that Apple has figured out a way to embed its Touch ID sensor into the display itself.

As for what the final design is going to look like, a number of leaks over the past few weeks have provided us with an avalanche of information about the iPhone 8’s dimensions. Interestingly, the iPhone 8 will reportedly be just a tad larger than the iPhone 7. Specifically, the iPhone 8’s dimensions are said to check in at 143.59 x 70.94 x 7.7 mm while the iPhone 7’s dimensions measure in at 138.3 x 67.1 x 7.1 mm.

Now that’s all well and good, but it’s always helpful to have some useful context. After all, it’s not as if anyone can readily imagine what those dimensions translate into in their head. Helping out in that regard is noted leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer, who you might otherwise know as OnLeaks. Recently, Hemmerstoffer tweeted a photo of the iPhone 8 design aligned next to a slew of other smartphone models, including the iPhone 7, Google’s Pixel, the Galaxy S8, the Pixel XL, the Nexus 6P and more.

Image Source: OnLeaks

As evident from the illustration above, the iPhone 8 will be about the same size as the Pixel and the Huawei P10. Of course, the iPhone 8 design will afford users much more screen real estate as both the Pixel and the P10 feature rather thick bezels at the top and bottom.

For some additional perspective, the following photos purport to show the final iPhone 8 form factor stacked up against the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. Interestingly enough, it appears that the iPhone 8 may be slightly thicker than the iPhone 7 Plus.