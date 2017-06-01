Samsung’s about to launch a new version of the Galaxy S8

Samsung may soon start selling a brand new version of the wildly popular Galaxy S8. But don’t get too excited about it, because the new model apparently won’t offer any real improvements.

An alleged press render of a rose gold Galaxy S8 handset was obtained by PriceRaja showing Samsung’s newest flagship sporting a familiar color.

Apple did not invent rose gold, but it certainly made the color popular back in 2016 when the iPhone 6s was released. Various other vendors launched their own pink smartphones after that, Samsung included, so we should definitely expect to see a pink Galaxy S8 in stores soon. After all, this wouldn’t be the first time Samsung refreshes its color options for a flagship device months after its initial release.

Image Source: Weibo via PriceRaja

PriceRaja says the image originates from Chinese social media, which is where many mobile-related leaks come from these days. That said, there’s no confirmation from Samsung, and we have no idea when it’ll launch. The image shows the rose gold version of the Galaxy S8+, but it’s likely that the Galaxy S8 will get the same color option once Samsung makes it official. For the time being, you can purchase the Galaxy S8 phones in four colors, including Midnight Black, Maple Gold, Orchid Gray, and Coral Blue in some markets.

Aside from the color change, this Galaxy S8 will not feature any other improvements. That means you’ll still get the same package — Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 or Exynos 8895 chip, 4GB or 6GB RAM, and 64GB or 128GB of storage, depending on where you live.