If you’re looking to fill up your iPhone and iPad will nifty new apps without having to cough up any cash, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve got 10 premium apps for you to check out on Thursday, and each and every one of them is on sale for free right now. As always, these are limited-time sales that could end at any moment, so download them while you can.

These are paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app, you will be charged.

Pendulum

Normally $0.99.

Pendulum is simple. Create looping gifs from your camera roll! Crop your camera roll videos and create fun snippits which play back and forth! Save these gifs to your phone, or post them to our app! No need to try to time your gifs just right, simply take a video and crop the gif later! Live in the moment, make gifs from the past. Pendulum!

Download Pendulum

WiFi Share

Normally $0.99.

Your house is always full of guests? Now, with one click you can securely share your WiFi login with your guests! An application idea was born when we got tired of giving out our Home WiFi password to every new guest. The network name and password have been written on the modem cover, and after the first 20 lookups it simply became a pain in the butt. With our app all you need to do is connect to your Home WiFi and store your WiFi password once. When the guests arrive, with a single click you will send them a message with your WiFi credentials. All major messengers, such as Facebook, WhatsApp, Viber and many others are supported. Your guest will only have to select the desired network and copy / paste your password. === FEATURES ===

– Track your WiFi status

– Storing Passwords

– Tell A Friend Newsletter

– Editing Passwords

– Switching to the WiFi settings

– Track Air mode

– Monitoring network status

– Easy access from the Widget === BENEFITS ===

– WiFi control

– Battery Life

– The speed and accuracy

– Privacy

– Supports multiple networks

– Detailed description – Easy to use and one more thing! Modern household items are all WiFi compatible so keeping a password to your Home WiFi in a secure and easily accessible location is very convenient.

Download WiFi Share

Blur

Normally $1.99.

Remix photos to create stunning personal wallpapers that feel right at home in iOS. Features:

– Home Screen Test Mode. Quickly test how your creation looks on a home screen without leaving the app. Blur was the first app to introduce such feature in the App Store 3.5 years ago.

– Live Parallax effect in the entire User Interface including Home Screen Test Mode giving an incredible feeling of depth.

– Tint your blurs with a color of your choice to perfectly match your iDevice.

– Make your blurs more vibrant with saturation control.

– Choose photos from your library or straight from the camera.

– Share your blurs via Facebook, Twitter, Email, iMessages, and AirDrop.

– Saved wallpapers are saved in sizes that support parallax effect.

Download Blur

Silly Stickmen

Normally $0.99.

This will be the most fun you’ve ever had with stickmen. Tailored to work with iMessage, there’s an animated stickman for every message. From just hanging around to heavy lifting – this is stickmen with a twist. ** Note** To use the stickers, send your message first and then stick the stickmen on to the message by dragging them with your finger to the place you’d like to put them. Thanks to our customers for the feedback.

Download Silly Stickmen

Ps Interactive Tutorials for Photoshop CC

Normally $4.99.

▧ Learn Photoshop by tap-dancing!!!

▧ Tap, double tap, long press, drag and drop, shortcuts, just like you are learning on the real Photoshop!

▧ More effective and funny than watching the videos or reading the books!

▧ Yes! It’s not a bunch of theory, it’s a complete interactive training package on the newest version of Photoshop, which take app to a whole new level! WHAT IS INTERACTIVE TUTORIALS FOR PHOTOSHOP CC? INTERACTIVE TUTORIALS FOR PHOTOSHOP CC brings you simple, funny, interactive learning app for photoshop. The app teaches you about each of the features of Photoshop CC and show you how to use them in detail. With candid, jargon-free advice and step-by-step guidance, you’ll get everything from the core aspects of working to advanced techniques for refined workflows and professional results. It’s like having your own personal tutor teaching you the newest version of Photoshop. You’ll learn how you can use photohsop to express yourself and fine tune your images quickly and directly! It’s the first and only app to bring the whole process together in such a clear, concise, and interactive way. There is no faster, more straight-to-the-point, or more fun way to learn Photoshop than with this app. In addition to the interactive mode, app supports the inspector mode, it converts the app to be 10 hours video tutorials, a great added value! WHAT IS IN INTERACTIVE TUTORIALS FOR PHOTOSHOP CC? Topics include Tools, masks and layers, retouching, animation, 3D, video and much more. INTERACTIVE TUTORIALS FOR PHOTOSHOP CC includes 174 self-paced tutorials that allow you to progress at your own speed(tip:The first tutorial teaches you how to use the app):

~ Get familiar with the Photoshop environment — the desktop, menus, panels

~ Discover all the things you can do with the Brush, Pencil, and Pen tools and the Paths panel

~ Explore the use of channels, alpha channels, various types of masks, layer styles, and other essentials

~ Find out how to lighten, darken, soften, or sharpen your images, and heal damage

~ Learn how to get the right resolution, image mode, and file format, and set up color separations

~ Cool things to do with filters

~ Advice on correcting contrast, color, and clarity

~ Instructions for compositing images with layers and blending modes

~ Fixing the most common digital photo problems fast

~ Fixing red-eye, remove blemishes and wrinkles, remove objects from a photo

~ A whole chapter on how to color correct any photo without breaking a sweat

~ Make an image look great using expert color correction and retouching tips ~ Create eye-catching animations

~ The newest and coolest features of Photoshop CC

~ Plus, there are so many other things throughout the app that you’ll be bursting with new ideas! With a little experimentation, you can open up a whole new world of dazzling effects. Have fun discovering! Who is INTERACTIVE TUTORIALS FOR PHOTOSHOP CC for? Ever wonder how that movie poster was created, or how they created that cool magazine ad, or maybe even how to take a seemingly mundane photo and give it the Hollywood treatment? Or maybe you just want to know how to do some really awesome stuff in Photoshop. Well, then, this app is for you!

Whether you’re a designer, artist, or even a photographer, there’s something here for everyone.

Download Ps Interactive Tutorials for Photoshop CC

Easy Spending

Normally $1.99.

Over a Million satisfied users agree that Easy Spending is the way to go easy on your spending, reduce debt, and grow your wealth. Easy Spending is an easy way to grow your wealth on a daily basis, by improving spending habits. Its excellent reports and spreadsheets saves lot of time during tax filing. The Easy Spending money tracker, is the most powerful and convenient daily money management App on the GO for iPhone and iPad, that neatly tracks all your cash flow between different accounts that you can budget, It is now, all the more secure, with the addition of Automatic Backup Service in addition to the free email backup. With this feature you never have to worry about losing valuable financial data, either through accidental deletion or change of device. You can restore it on any iOS device with this App installed. Comes with easy gestures with well spaced layouts and large fonts, for easy viewing and readability. Great for maintaining monthly recurring bills with reminders, it has the convenience of an Finance Tracker and BILL reminders at one place. HIGHLIGHTS @ Never loose your valuable financial data either with the free email backup or the All new Automatic Backup Service, (available as an In-App purchase) @ Excellent and seamless cloud sync of all your transaction data. (available as an In-App purchase) @ BILL Reminders. @ Recurring income/expense tracking @ MULTIPLE ACCOUNT(S) Summary in a single screen, and nice reports. $ Passcode LOCK. $ NOTIFICATIONS added to Default calendar for recurring transactions as an option. Using this option, NEVER forget to pay your BILL on time. $ See future bills/payments and income using, “UPCOMING TRANSACTIONS” view. $ Fast Search based on category and notes $ Allows transactions to be emailed as CSV, and also uploaded to your Google Drive account $ Store data for MANY MANY years $ Preview comments in History while drilling down the transactions. $ Use MULTIPLE accounts like Checking, Savings, Credit card, Cash flow, Mortgage accounts etc. *** REPORTS *** $ Powerful reports, timeline reports $ Doughnut chart reports gives a clean break up of where your money is going. $ Email csv file of all your data for single or all of your accounts, saves a lot time during tax season. $ Upload csv file also to your Google Drive account — Automatic Backup Service —-

Automatic Backup Service is an auto-renewable In-App purchase that lets you take automatic backup without you having to do anything manually. Just keep using the App, and an automatic backup of all you data is safely stored either weekly or monthly. When you App is deleted by mistake or phone is replaced there is no hassle in getting your data back. This feature is offered as a free trial for one month, and the cost of subscription is $0.99 per month, after the trial period. It auto-renews every month until it is cancelled. This feature is also offered as an annual subscription with a cost of $7.99 per year, with a initial trial period of 1 month. It auto-renews every year until it is cancelled. Payment will be charged to iTunes Account at confirmation of purchase, and account will be charged for renewal within 24-hours prior to the end of the current period. Privacy policy and terms of use https://tektontek.com/termsofuse.php

Download Easy Spending

Gangster Granny 2: Madness

Normally $0.99.

Feel the rush of battle and non-stop action as Gangster Granny resumes in her hectic warfare against endless hordes of heavily armed monster-soldiers! Gangster Granny returns to and takes take fans of the 3D shooter genre to the next level of entertainment. Jump right into the action and test your warrior skills regardless if you play for a minute or half an hour – each player will be able to use his full potential. Gangster Granny 2: Madness offers 5 different game modes in colorful environments and endless fun with more to come with free updates. You can also Earn points to get better equipment and upgrade wide range of weapons to get better scores and rank up in Leaderboards. – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Also, we have listened to your Feedback and worked hard to bring you a smoother and uninterrupted experience. Keep sending Feedback and Suggestions – by letting us know about how feel about game we can make your experience better! Download the latest update and taste all the new goodies!

Download Gangster Granny 2: Madness

Extreme Week Calendar

Normally $1.99.

Light version of the popular Extreme Agenda organizer app. It gives you a 7 day week view and inline day view to add great features not found in the default calendar. Use it as a great week calendar, or as a trial to see the quality of our advanced Extreme Calendar and Extreme Agenda solutions. Once you are ready you can easily upgrade to the more advanced products from within the app. Features Include: Great Calendaring

• Powerful Week and Timeline Day with inline editing.

• Uses and expands on your native calendar data.

• Sync like you would with the default calendar(Google, iCloud, Exchange).

• Advanced repeating event options.

• Move/Copy Events

• Event Templates

• Email Events

• Show events on Facebook

• Military time, ISO week, and week start options.

• Uses time bars and icons to keep you informed at a glance

• Filter events based on iCal calendars.

• Almost 200 professional icons to mark your events Power and Flexibility

• Universal Support

• TextExpander Support

• Portrait and Landscape Support.

• Retina Display Support.

• Background and color theme choices.

• Help System • Easily upgraded to Extreme Calendar or Extreme Agenda Planner

Download Extreme Week Calendar

Text to image

Normally $0.99.

Input text, convert text to image – text can be added interference

– Simple

– Fast

Download Text to image

Galactica

Normally $0.99.

iPhoneFreak Review: 5 / 5

“Combining stunning imagery and sound, this app brings relaxation to a different, but greater level.”

http://www.iphonefreak.com/2009/09/galactica-review-soothin-app-your-key-to-the-universe.html/ 148Apps Review: 4 / 5

“Galactica is the sort of app that wouldn’t been seen dead on a Blackberry. The sort of app that the iPhone was made for. The sort of app that makes you wonder how anyone can ever settle for less than an iPhone.”

http://www.148apps.com/reviews/galactica/ App Craver Review: 9 / 10

“With Galactica, you are the creator of dreamy visual effects using your iPhone’s multitouch capabilities.”

http://www.appcraver.com/Galactica/ The App Podcast:

“Pretty Magical”

http://theapppodcast.com/galactica-99-entertainment Nominated for 2009 Best App Ever: Best App for Toddlers Award.

Vote now at http://bestappever.com/v/tokd/310867190 Galactica is an ever changing interactive toy that will relax, fascinate and mesmerize. There are no rules, no scores and no time limits; just endless possibilities. Gently interact with the display to create a unique performance every time. – Emit streams of plasma from your finger tips

– Ignite explosions of dust and gas

– Use gravitational force to shape the cosmos Features 3 original music tracks by Bloom co-creator Peter Chilvers. Or listen to your own music on the iPod. Plug-in your headphones, turn down the lights and enjoy!

Download Galactica