Best budget Android 2017
Mobile
Image Source: Zach Epstein, BGR

The OnePlus 3T is still a great phone to buy right now

Chris Mills
May 31st, 2017 at 1:47 PM

It’s a good time to be excited about new phones. The Galaxy S8 just launched, a major iPhone update is set to happen in a few months, and the OnePlus 5 might be coming out next month. But if you don’t care about edge-to-edge displays or overly complicated camera setups, I still think you’re better off with something else.

The OnePlus 3T doesn’t get much attention any more. But let’s not forget: this is a $439 phone with a top-notch processor, 64GB of storage, 6GB of RAM, and the design to back it all up.

Don't Miss: T-Mobile is having one of its biggest ever giveaways

Every year, most smartphone manufacturers add the same sort of features to phones. Fingerprint sensors and dual cameras have already happened; this year looks set to have edge-to-edge displays as the critical feature. But if you’re interested in keeping a phone for two or three years, it’s more important to look at the fundamentals.

For hardware on an Android phone, there’s a couple things to consider. Processing power and RAM is important, as ongoing Android upgrades tend to be more resource-intensive than previous versions. Enough power to keep future updates running smoothly — which the 3T definitely has — is critical.

Equally important is the company’s commitment to push future Android updates. OnePlus confirmed today that the OnePlus 3 and 3T will both get Android O, whenever it launches. That should keep the 3T as up-to-date and feature-friendly as newer phones.

Then there’s the price. A new Galaxy S8 costs about $750, $300 more than the OnePlus 3T. Sure, it’s got a better processor and fancier screen, but there’s ultimately not much more you can do with the newer device.

This isn’t advice for everyone. There’s a reason that newer, prettier phones that feel thinner and lighter always sell. But if you’re hunting for the cheapest possible way to get a top-level smartphone that will last for years, don’t forget about the OnePlus 3T.

Tags: , ,
View Comments