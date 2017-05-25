New report delivers another key iPhone 8 detail

The iPhone 8’s key feature will be the display. For the first time in Apple’s iPhone history, the screen will occupy almost all the real estate available on the front side. Apple has been preparing for this change for a few years, developing critical technologies that would let it modify the design of the handset without removing any features.

Even though we know plenty about this year’s new iPhones, there are many missing pieces, display specs included. But a new report out of Asia delivers one more detail about the iPhone 8’s screen, revealing that the display will be on par with the Galaxy S8 and the LG G6.

According to Digitimes’s sources, the iPhone 8 will be one of the smartphones this year to feature a display with a 18:9 aspect ratio. Such displays are already available on the Galaxy S8 and LG G6, with some content distributors already adjusting for the new viewing experience.

The report doesn’t tell us the resolution of the iPhone 8’s display, but a report in February said the phone will have a pixel density of around 521 pixel per inch, which suggests the phone will have a higher resolution than the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. The report also indicated that aspect ratio would go beyond 16:9, and even above 18:9. As a reminder, Samsung’s Galaxy S8 screen is actually 18.5:9.

Digitimes adds that about 150 million all-screen smartphones featuring 18:9 panels will be shipped this year, with Samsung and Apple devices accounting for 100 million.

Huawei, Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi, Gionee, and Meizu are also looking to launch all-screen handsets. Samsung Display, meanwhile, will probably be the main beneficiary of this new smartphone trend, although plenty of other display makers are tipped to start making such displays in the second half of the year.

The report goes on to say that panel makers will manufacture 5.99- and 5.7-inch 18:9 displays that will replace to current 5.5- and 5.2-inch 16:9 panels, respectively. According to Digitimes, Apple’s iPhone 8 will have a 5.8-inch screen AMOLED screen.