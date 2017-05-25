We’re still months away from Black Friday, but if you’re on the lookout for great deals on electronics, several Memorial Day sales have already begun. For now, we’re going to focus on Best Buy, where you can save hundreds of dollars on TVs, laptops, cameras and more from now through Monday.
While the deals aren’t quite as plentiful as they are around the holiday season, there are several notable discounts worth pointing out in Best Buy’s Memorial Day sale, especially when it comes to the home theater department. Dozens of 4K and HDTVs are on sale for up to $500 off their original price.
TVs
- Toshiba – 49″ Class (48.5″ Diag.) – LED – 2160p – with Chromecast Built-in – 4K Ultra HD TV: $349.99 (save $100)
- Samsung – 55″ Class (54.6″ Diag.) – LED – Curved – 2160p – Smart – 4K Ultra HD TV: $799.99 (save $200)
- Sony – 65″ Class (64.5″ Diag.) – LED – 2160p – Smart – 4K Ultra HD TV with High Dynamic Range: $1,999.99 (save $500)
- Samsung – 60″ Class (60″ Diag.) – LED – 1080p – Smart – HDTV: $599.99 (save $100)
- INSIGNIA™ – 24″ Class (23.6″ Diag.) – LED – 720p – HDTV: $99.99 (save $30)
Home Theater
- LG – 2.1-Channel Soundbar System with Wireless Subwoofer and Digital Amplifier: $179.99 (save $100)
- Polk Audio – Omni 3.1-Channel Soundbar System with 8″ Wireless Subwoofer: $399.98 (save $300)
- Actiontec – MyWirelessTV2 Wireless Video Transmitter and Receiver: $169.99 (save $30)
- Rocketfish™ – 12-Outlet/2-USB Surge Protector Strip: $49.99 (save $20)
- Epson – Home Cinema 2045 LCD Projector: $699.99 (save $150)
Laptops
- HP – Spectre x360 2-in-1 13.3″ Touch-Screen Laptop – Intel Core i7 – 8GB Memory – 256GB Solid State Drive: $1,099.99 (save $100)
- HP – 15.6″ Laptop – AMD A6-Series – 4GB Memory – 500GB Hard Drive: $209.99 (save $50)
- HP – Pavilion x360 2-in-1 13.3″ Touch-Screen Laptop – Intel Core i5 – 8GB Memory – 128GB Solid State Drive: $599.99 (save $100)
- Lenovo – Yoga 710 2-in-1 15.6″ Touch-Screen Laptop – Intel Core i5 – 8GB Memory – 256GB Solid State Drive: $699.99 (save $100)
- Dell – Inspiron 15.6″ Laptop – Intel Core i5 – 8GB Memory – NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 – 1TB + 8GB Hybrid Hard Drive: $699.99 (save $1000
Headphones and Speakers
- Bose® – SoundLink® Wireless Around-Ear Headphones II: $229.99 (save $50)
- LG – TONE Active HBS-A80 Bluetooth Headset: $99.99 (save $30)
- harman/kardon – Onyx Studio 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker: $199.99 (save $250)
- JBL – Pulse 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker: $149.99 (save $50)
Cameras
- Nikon – D3400 DSLR Camera with AF-P DX 18-55mm G VR and 70-300mm G ED Lenses: $499.99 (save $400)
- Canon – EOS Rebel T6 DSLR Camera with EF-S 18-55mm IS II and EF 75-300mm III lens: $499.99 (save $250)
- Fujifilm – FinePix XP120 16.4-Megapixel Waterproof Digital Camera: $199.99 (save $30)
Be sure to check out Best Buy’s website for all of the Memorial Day deals available this weekend.